Ringleaders of crime gang which stole cars worth £2m jailed

The ringleaders of an organised crime gang which stole more than £2 million worth of high-value cars from outside people’s home across three counties have been jailed.

The gang of 12 criminals, headed by George Berry and Benjamin Cross, both from Southampton, stole 107 vehicles mostly from driveways while their owners were asleep.

The cars, stolen from addresses in Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire between February and October 2023, were then taken to a “chop shop” to be stripped for parts.

The stolen vehicles included Land Rover, Range Rover, Jaguar, Mercedes, Audi, Bentley, Lexus, Hyundai, Citroen and Ford cars as well as motorcycles and Ford vans containing thousands of pounds worth of tools, according to Hampshire Constabulary.

Berry, 32, has now been jailed for 56 months at Southampton Crown Court for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to handle stolen goods, and possession of criminal property.

Bradley Paddick has been jailed for stealing cars (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Cross, 25, of the Bursledon area, was jailed for 64 months for the same charges as well as perverting the course of justice.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “The court heard this was a ‘highly sophisticated commercial operation carried out by an organised crime group’, with George Berry and Benjamin Cross playing ‘leading roles in the conspiracy’.

“The gang used signal boosters to trick keyless ignition vehicles, making it seem as if the vehicle’s key fob was next to the vehicle and allowing it to be unlocked.

“They also used ‘signal jammers’ to prevent the vehicles from being locked in the first place, with the owner not realising their key fob had not worked.

“The gang members would then return in the middle of the night to drive the unlocked cars away.

“The judge described the thefts as ‘alarming’ and ‘frightening’ to any owners of high-value cars, but praised the police who ‘carried out a remarkable and thorough investigation’.”

Benjamin Cross has been jailed for his part in an organised crime gang which stole more than £2 million worth of high-value cars from outside people’s homes (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Of the 107 vehicles stolen, 76 were taken in Hampshire, 28 in Dorset and three in Wiltshire.

Detective Constable Paul Beasley said: “The vast majority of the vehicles were stolen by these thugs in the middle of the night from driveways as the owners slept.

“The financial hurt caused by this group to so many families is vast, and many of the victims of these thefts have also suffered mental harm from the distress.

“For many people, having their car stolen can completely disrupt their day to day lives as these are relied upon so much for their work commutes, school runs, grocery shopping and social lives.”

Also sentenced was Rachael Moran, 31, of Southampton, who was given a 12-month prison term suspended for 18 months for possession of criminal property.

Bradley Paddick, 22, of Southampton, was jailed for 36 months for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

Charlotte Traves, 24, of Bursledon, Southampton, was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months for possession of criminal property and perverting the course of justice.

A further seven members of the conspiracy are to be sentenced next month.