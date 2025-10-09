Met officers in Panorama footage face fast-tracked disciplinary action

Ten Metropolitan Police officers will face “fast-tracked disciplinary proceedings” after secret filming captured officers making racist and sexist comments.

The footage, gathered undercover for a BBC Panorama documentary, appears to show some officers at Charing Cross police station call for immigrants to be shot and brag about using violence against suspects.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had identified sufficient evidence to show “clear breaches of police standards of professional behaviour”.

The 10 officers consist of eight serving Met officers (three police sergeants and five police constables), a former Met Police constable and a Gloucestershire Police constable who moved away from the Met.

One of the officers, a police constable, remains under criminal investigation for perverting the course of justice.

Investigations into a Met detention officer are ongoing, the IOPC said.

The police watchdog said it had asked the BBC to send any relevant untransmitted material.

The misconduct hearings are likely to be held in the coming weeks, the watchdog said.

IOPC director general Rachel Watson said: “We were appalled by some of the behaviour and conduct displayed by a group of Met officers based at Charing Cross in the documentary.

“The public would rightly expect swift action being taken to remove officers who have no place in policing and a large team of investigators from across the country have been working at pace to analyse the evidence.

“As a result, we have this week notified the Met and Gloucestershire Police of our view that there is sufficient evidence to merit bringing accelerated gross misconduct proceedings for 10 officers.

“This sends a clear message that the type of behaviour seen in the documentary is taken extremely seriously and immediate action will be taken to enable the forces to dismiss officers at the earliest opportunity, where appropriate.”

Responding to the decision, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “I have been very clear from the outset that I wanted to see all those responsible for this appalling behaviour facing gross misconduct hearings at the earliest opportunity. They have no place in the Met.

“After watching Panorama last week and seeing the behaviour for myself, I requested the early consideration of accelerated misconduct hearings, and I welcome the IOPC’s decision to pursue this course of action.

“We have worked together to deliver this uncompromising approach at greater speed than ever before and the hearings will take place by the end of the month.

“Londoners would expect nothing less and for those found responsible to be exited from the Met and off the payroll as soon as possible.

“Within 48 hours of the allegations being received from Panorama, nine officers and one staff member had been suspended, with two more officers removed from frontline duties. I am extremely grateful for the swift enquiries undertaken by the IOPC since the investigation was referred to them.”

The Panorama footage shows one officer, Pc Phil Neilson, referring to an immigrant who had overstayed his visa while off-duty, saying: “Either put a bullet through his head or deport him.

“And the ones that shag women, rape women, you do the cock and let them bleed out.”

While drinking at a pub off-duty, he also tells undercover reporter Rory Bibb that Algerians and Somalians are “scum”, and makes reference to there being an invasion of the UK by migrants.

Another officer, Pc Martin Borg, brags about a colleague stamping on a detainee’s leg, and laughs about the suspect screaming.

He also appears to say he offered to fill in a false witness statement about the incident.