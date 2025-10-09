Man arrested and released after Manchester synagogue attack rearrested

A man who was arrested and released without charge after the Manchester synagogue attack has been rearrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Failing to Disclose Information contrary to S38B of the Terrorism Act 2000, Counter Terrorism Policing North West said.

He was detained at 12.34pm on Thursday at Manchester Airport and has since been released on bail, the force said.

The force said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public following last week’s incident.

According to legislation, the Act applies where a person has information which he knows or believes might be of material assistance in preventing terrorism, and does not disclose it “as soon as reasonably practicable”.

Last Thursday, Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rang 999 during his deadly rampage, pledging allegiance to the so-called Islamic State terror group.

He drove his car at Jews gathering for the holy day of Yom Kippur then attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt, before being shot dead by armed police.