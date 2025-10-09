Harry warns about men suffering in silence as he joins Movember talk in New York

The Duke of Sussex has warned that men are suffering in silence and isolation as he joined men’s health charity Movember in New York to highlight the crisis.

Harry took part in a panel conversation at the launch of a Movember Institute of Men’s Health report into why men refrain from asking for help, which found 53% of men in the US are dying prematurely before their 75th birthday.

The duke joined researchers for a discussion which explored “a portrait of American masculinity at a crossroads”, Harry’s Archewell charity said.

Harry, who has long been an advocate for greater mental health help, warned “silence is killing people”.

“When I speak to men, the same struggles keep coming up, which tells me that the weight they carry isn’t uncommon,” he said.

“The biggest barrier is the belief that no one will understand. Loneliness convinces you you’re the only one, which is rarely true.”

He raised concerns about social media, stressing that too many young men were being raised by algorithms which make them feel powerless and hopeless, rather than real mentors, such as fathers, coaches and friends.

He also hailed members of the military and first responders as some of the most powerful role models, saying: “They are the real superheroes.”

Harry added: “I found myself speaking to many veterans and, sitting down with them, I realised the silence is killing people.

“Stamping out the stigma globally, we’ve come a long way. Access to therapy is still a massive problem.”

Harry said the challenge was creating more spaces, online and offline, where conversations can happen and where seeking help is normalised.

Research from The Real Face Of Men’s Health: USA report showed men consistently underestimate how many of their peers support open, emotional conversations.

Men in the US are more than twice as likely as women to die from accidents and drug overdoses, around 20% more likely to die from cancer, and 3.6 times as likely to die prematurely by suicide.

More than one in four men aged 18 to 34 reported experiencing mental ill‑health in the last year, with the highest rate among men aged 30 to 34 (32%), the data showed.