Full list of police-recorded hate crime offences, by force

Here is a full list of the number of hate crime offences recorded by police in England and Wales in 2024/25, broken down by force.

The figures have been published by the Home Office.

No data has been included for the Metropolitan Police due to a change in the way the force records hate crime, which means comparable figures are not available.

The list is divided into three sections: total offences; offences where the motivating factor was religion; and offences where the motivating factor was race.

In each section the information reads, from left to right: name of force; number of offences in 2024/25; change on 2023/24; number (in brackets) of offences in 2023/24.

1) Total offences:

Avon & Somerset 5,725; +1,435 (4,290)

Bedfordshire 1,311; +152 (1,159)

British Transport Police 4,624; +378 (4,246)

Cambridgeshire 1,595; -21 (1,616)

Cheshire 2,325; +296 (2,029)

City of London 348; +70 (278)

Cleveland 1,771; +263 (1,508)

Cumbria 787; +131 (656)

Derbyshire 2,305; -16 (2,321)

Devon & Cornwall 2,560; +409 (2,151)

Dorset 859; +40 (819)

Durham 925; +183 (742)

Dyfed-Powys +397; -197 (594)

Essex 3,612; -465 (4,077)

Gloucestershire 1,179; -112 (1,291)

Greater Manchester 10,010; -71 (10,081)

Gwent 1,575; +139 (1,436)

Hampshire 3,860; +111 (3,749)

Hertfordshire 1,843; +364 (1,479)

Humberside 2,120; +2 (2,118)

Kent 3,736; -486 (4,222)

Lancashire 2,346; -368 (2,714)

Leicestershire 2,461; -194 (2,655)

Lincolnshire 914; +29 (885)

Merseyside 4,930; +131 (4,799)

Norfolk 861; -86 (947)

North Wales 1,373; +275 (1,098)

North Yorkshire 1,012; -24 (1,036)

Northamptonshire 1,172; +11 (1,161)

Northumbria 3,686; -99 (3,785)

Nottinghamshire 1,838; +211 (1,627)

South Wales 2,868; +67 (2,801)

South Yorkshire 4,206; +261 (3,945)

Staffordshire 1,825; +247 (1,578)

Suffolk 783; -30 (813)

Surrey 2,718; +147 (2,571)

Sussex 3,787; +445 (3,342)

Thames Valley 4,786; -12 (4,798)

Warwickshire 897; -41 (938)

West Mercia 1,815; +164 (1,651)

West Midlands 8,468; -861 (9,329)

West Yorkshire 8,954; -46 (9,000)

Wiltshire 823; -8 (831)

2) Offences where motivating factor was religion:

Avon & Somerset 357; +127 (230)

Bedfordshire 104; +8 (96)

British Transport Police 400; -16 (416)

Cambridgeshire 75; -17 (92)

Cheshire 97; +40 (57)

City of London 45; +11 (34)

Cleveland 30; +1 (29)

Cumbria 49; +28 (21)

Derbyshire 119; +13 (106)

Devon & Cornwall 173; +47 (126)

Dorset 74; +8 (66)

Durham 56; +11 (45)

Dyfed-Powys 18; -39 (57)

Essex 211; -66 (277)

Gloucestershire 65; -23 (88)

Greater Manchester 780; -318 (1,098)

Gwent 64; +26 (38)

Hampshire 171; +9 (162)

Hertfordshire 160; +31 (129)

Humberside 92; +17 (75)

Kent 139; -30 (169)

Lancashire 105; -21 (126)

Leicestershire 144; -55 (199)

Lincolnshire 61; +9 (52)

Merseyside 301; +72 (229)

Norfolk 44; +8 (36)

North Wales 109; +50 (59)

North Yorkshire 55; +11 (44)

Northamptonshire 17; -3 (20)

Northumbria 240; +43 (197)

Nottinghamshire 89; -13 (102)

South Wales 260; +68 (192)

South Yorkshire 171; -46 (217)

Staffordshire 56; -11 (67)

Suffolk 28; -10 (38)

Surrey 196; +56 (140)

Sussex 282; +50 (232)

Thames Valley 306; +75 (231)

Warwickshire 34; +1 (33)

West Mercia 76; +13 (63)

West Midlands 667; +4 (663)

West Yorkshire 591; +17 (574)

Wiltshire 53; +5 (48)