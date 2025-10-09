Drill rapper guilty of killing rival after bragging ‘no face, no case’

A drill rapper is facing life in jail for fatally stabbing a gang rival while disguised in a balaclava, despite bragging in lyrics “no face, no case”.

On Thursday, Lekan Akinsoji and accomplice Sundjata Keita, both aged 27, were found guilty over the 2017 murder of 21-year-old Ahmed Deen-Jah following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Just 10 days before the killing, Akinsoji allegedly rapped on a video entitled Armed and Ready how he intended to avoid getting caught, saying: “No face, no case, no evvy (evidence).”

Jurors were told Akinsoji had been on a ride-out the following year, in July 2018.

However, it can now be reported that it led to him being jailed for 20 years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and having a gun.

The court had heard how Mr Deen-Jah was targeted after buying a lighter at an off licence near Custom House station on the afternoon of April 2 2017.

Two men, wearing all black clothing, balaclavas and gloves, got out of a stolen black Mercedes car and chased the victim who ran back into BJ Wines.

During a desperate struggle, Mr Deen-Jah was stabbed in the heart and the attackers then ran off, juror were told.

The prosecution alleged Akinsoji was the stabber and Keita was the other black-clad man, both of whom were caught on graphic CCTV footage.

An ambulance was called and at 3.49pm, Custom House gang member Mr Deen-Jah, who was known by the street name Grinna, was pronounced dead at the scene some 130 metres from his home.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC told jurors: “This killing was not a spontaneous act of violence, but an attack planned against a background of street violence between two East London gangs.”

“Those in the black Mercedes had been on a ‘ride-out’ – driving to an opposing gangs’ area looking for rival gang members, or perceived members, to attack.”

Mr Deen-Jah was a member of the Custom House gang and Akinsoji admitted being member of the Woodgrange gang, although Keita denied association.

Giving evidence, Akinsoji, from Forest Gate, east London, aka “CB” or “Cracky Blacks”, denied being involved in the violence.

Jurors were told Akinsoji regularly glorified ride-out violence and promoted the Woodgrange Gang on Twitter via his handle @stillwoody_cb.

Keita, also from Forest Gate, who was known as SK, had declined to give evidence in the Old Bailey trial.

The jury found both defendants guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two.

Judge Anthony Leonard KC remanded them into custody until sentencing on October 24.