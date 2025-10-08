Tories are only party that can meet ‘test of our generation’, says Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch insisted her party was the only one that could “meet the test of our generation” as she gave her closing address to the Conservative Party conference.

The Tory leader thanked members in the conference hall in Manchester for “standing by” the party, alluding to its polling difficulties and a slate of defections to Reform UK.

She said: “In the 2020s, our test is to restore a strong economy, secure our borders and rebuild Britain’s strength so our children inherit a country that works.

“Ladies and gentlemen, conference, thank you. Thank you for standing by the only party that can meet the test of our generation, the only party that can deliver a stronger economy and stronger borders.”

Her address brings to a close a conference overshadowed by questions about her leadership and the threat to the party from Reform.

The day before her speech, Nigel Farage’s party announced 20 councillors had defected from the Tories, while a poll published by More in Common on Wednesday showed the Conservatives continue to languish in third place.