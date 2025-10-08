Storm Amy sees festival organisers pour away 7,000 litres of beer

The organisers of Edinburgh Oktoberfest had to pour away 7,000 litres of beer after events were cancelled over Storm Amy, which swept across the country over the weekend.

The annual festival featuring German beer, food and live music had been due to take place in a large tent in Princes Street Gardens West from Friday October 3 to Sunday October 5.

However on Friday evening the organisers announced that the closure of the park “due to extreme weather” meant the events on Friday and Saturday had been cancelled.

Storm Amy brought heavy rain and winds of up to 100mph to Scotland from Friday and into the weekend, causing widespread disruption to transport and power networks.

On Monday the festival organisers said the event would be rolled over to next year, with ticket holders set to be contacted by email.

The statement read: “Hi Edinburgh, most of you wanted to roll over to next year so it makes no sense to be back in three weeks.

“We will send out an email confirming you have the tickets for next year and what to do.

“We were not prepared for this, no insurance, and now have to destroy 7,000 litres of good beer, thousands of bratwurst and schnitzel and much more, we wish we could distribute it to you all.

“But lets fight the wind together. Next year we will bring fresh beer and make the best party ever with all of you.

“Thank you for your kind support.”