Starmer seeks to blame Tories over collapse of China spy case

Sir Keir Starmer has sought to blame the previous Tory administration for the collapse of the trial of alleged Chinese spies.

The Prime Minister said “all the focus” should be on the Conservatives who were in power at the time of the alleged offences.

He was speaking after the country’s chief prosecutor blamed ministers for failing to provide the crucial evidence needed to proceed.

The Tories have now demanded that the Prime Minister explains himself to Parliament.

Speaking during a trade trip to India, Sir Keir said: “We were disappointed that the trial didn’t proceed, but the position is very clear that the trial would have had to take place on the basis of the situation as it was at the time under the previous Tory government.”

Sir Keir, a former director of public prosecutions, added: “Now that’s not a political to and fro, that’s a matter of law. You have to prosecute people on the basis of the circumstances at the time of the alleged offence.

“So all the focus needs to be on the policy of the Tory government in place then. That’s the only place that the evidence could be focused on. And I think that provides a sort of real spotlight into some of the issues that have been swirling around.”