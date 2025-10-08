Second arrest over suspected arson attack on mosque

A second man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack at a mosque.

Emergency services were called to the building in Peacehaven in East Sussex at about 9.50pm on Saturday.

Sussex Police had released images of two people wearing balaclavas spraying suspected accelerant on the entrance to the mosque in Phyllis Avenue and setting it alight.

Police said they are treating the fire as a hate crime (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon and a second suspect, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address, was held on Tuesday evening, Sussex Police said.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The first suspect, who is from Littlehampton, has been released on conditional bail while the second man remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team said: “We believe there are people in the community who know who is responsible for this appalling and reckless attack and we are urging anyone with information which could be vital to our investigation, to come forward. Please contact us or ring 101, quoting Operation Spey.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney added: “We continue to work with our local religious communities to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“If you have concerns for your safety or experience any hate or criminal behaviour, please speak to an officer or contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”