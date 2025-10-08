Pass go, collect Monopoly stamps

A new set of stamps is being issued to mark the 90th anniversary of the Monopoly board game.

The 10 stamps include images of some of the locations from the classic game, including Old Kent Road, Liverpool Street Station and Park Lane, as well as Free Parking and Chance.

Royal Mail is also launching a limited-edition run of 5,000 Monopoly postbox playing tokens.

The stamps feature images of the board game, as well as the iconic playing pieces (Royal Mail/PA)

The game first arrived in the UK in the 1930s when John Waddington Limited of Leeds secured the European licence, following its original release in the United States.

Monopoly is now played in 114 countries and has been translated into more than 40 languages.

David Gold of Royal Mail said: “Monopoly has been a cherished part of British family life for generations and we’re proud to celebrate its 90th anniversary with this special stamp issue.

“These designs pay tribute to the game’s enduring legacy and its deep connection to London’s streets and culture. We hope fans of all ages will enjoy this nostalgic journey around the board.”

Monopoly arrived in the UK in the 1930s (Royal Mail/PA)

Marianne James, senior vice-president for global licensed consumer products at Hasbro, said: “Monopoly has been bringing friends and family together for 90 years and it’s an honour to mark this milestone alongside Royal Mail.

“These special stamps celebrate not only the game’s incredible legacy, but also its unique ties to the UK. It’s a wonderful way to pay tribute to a brand that continues to spark joy, connection and a little friendly competition for families everywhere.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from Thursday and go on general sale from October 16.