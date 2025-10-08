Myleene Klass’s home ‘like Fort Knox’ after stalker ordeal

Myleene Klass has said her home now has to be like “Fort Knox” after a man posted her an air pistol and handcuffs.

Peter Windsor, 61, was found guilty on Tuesday of stalking after he sent the TV and radio star handcuffs, a police uniform and “disturbing” unwanted letters.

Jurors also convicted him of stalking Klass’s Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick by sending her details of a DIY will-writing kit and other “raving” and “unhinged” mail.

Stalker Peter Windsor (West Midlands Police/PA)

Speaking after the verdict, Klass said Windsor’s behaviour left her “looking over her shoulder” and that the air pistol could have killed someone.

She told ITV News: “As the police have pointed out, the fact that the gun wasn’t opened is a literal lifesaver, because whilst it was an air pistol, at six foot it’s still fatal.

“It was in a parcel. Think of the hands that would have touched that parcel from the post office all the way through to my colleagues at work, through to the person delivering the parcel, the girls at reception, who work at the reception where I work.

“All I’ve done is play through how many people would have held the box with the gun in it before it got to me.

“You’re always looking over your shoulder. You have to remember I didn’t know what my stalker looked like,” she said of her experience.

Klass told the broadcaster she had been forced to increase her security.

“It’s like literally Fort Knox now. We live in Alcatraz now,” she said.

“I have to be careful. I don’t want to become my own prisoner. I certainly don’t want that for my family.”

Windsor, of Mary Road, Stechford, Birmingham, had denied stalking both Klass and Breathwick by sending items to Classic FM’s central London studios between March 2020 and August 2024.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court reached their unanimous guilty verdicts after deliberating for four hours and eight minutes over two days.

Windsor, wearing a grey sweatshirt, sighed and pursed his lips in the dock as the verdicts were announced.

Judge Tom Rochford told Windsor, who has been on remand throughout his trial, that the options for his sentencing next month include prison or two types of hospital order.