Man admits manslaughter of pregnant girlfriend

A man has admitted stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death.

Alana Odysseos, 32, was in the early stages of pregnancy with her third child when she was killed by Shaine March at her home in Walthamstow, east London, last July 22.

On Wednesday, March, 47, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter by diminished responsibility on the first day of his trial.

A jury was then selected and sworn in to try the case before Mr Justice Murray.

The senior judge told jurors: “Try the case only on the evidence you hear in this trial and remain at all times faithful to your oath or affirmation.”

Prosecutor Louise Oakley is expected to open the Old Bailey case on Thursday morning.

March, of Rainsborough Avenue, in Surrey Quays, south-east London, has previously denied murder.