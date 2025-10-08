Human remains found in search for woman missing for nearly 20 years

Police searching for a woman who disappeared more than 19 years ago have found human remains.

Malgorzata Wnuczek, a Polish national living in Leicester, disappeared on May 31 2006, aged 27, and has not been seen since.

She vanished after splitting up from her husband and father of her six-year-old daughter.

It is unclear if the remains are that of Ms Wnuczek, and further forensic tests will be undertaken, Leicestershire Police said.

A search on scrubland off the Great Central Way near Watkin Road started at the end of last month.

Police are still working at the scene, and officers are in contact with Ms Wnuczek’s family, the force added.

Ms Wnuczek was last seen catching a bus from her place of work at Peter Jackson Logistics in Sunningdale Road, Leicester, into the city centre.

The last contact she had with her family, who referred to her as Gosia, was via text message two days before she vanished.

Detective Superintendent Jenni Greenway said: “While I appreciate this news may come as a shock to the community, I hope this discovery will provide us with information that helps us understand what may or may not have happened to Malgorzata.

“Officers are in contact with her family and are providing support to them at what is undoubtedly a difficult time.

“Officers will remain in the Watkin Road area to carry out further work and also provide reassurance to those living nearby.”