Charlie Mackesy says ‘quite a lot’ of his new book was lost when iPad stolen

Charlie Mackesy, author of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, has said “quite a lot” of his new book was lost when his iPad was stolen from his car.

The author and illustrator, 62, who won an Oscar for the film adaptation of his 2019 book, returns with Always Remember, which takes readers back to the world of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse.

Speaking to BBC News, he said: “A lot of drawings got stolen from my car.

“I started doing rough drawings and writing situations for the book on the iPad, because it was easier. So, I basically put together a lot of the pages and it hadn’t backed itself up.

“I literally ran into the Co-op to get some snacks and chatted to Jen who works there and came back out again. I hadn’t locked the car. I’m an idiot.”

He said the iPad had been on the passenger seat and its theft meant he lost “quite a lot” of the book.

He added: “Like all these things, you either get knocked and give up or go ‘This isn’t going to stop me’. This room is full of drawings, so I could go back and look and dig deep and try and remember.

“It was just another little setback, I suppose, that makes you question whether what you are doing is worthwhile.”

Mackesy said the new book is trying to emulate the “kind of affection” you receive from a mother.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “It’s a miracle I made it. I didn’t think I would manage. I’m not that good at getting myself together.”

He continued: “One of my favourite things, with my mum, and also I see it with others and friends who have kids, it’s that whole process when you’re saying goodbye, and a mum is doing the buttons up of a coat, or something, and straightening the collar, and just looks at you or a child straight in the eye and says, ‘Just remember, always remember, you’re loved. It’ll be okay.’

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy, second right, won the British short animation Bafta in 2023 (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve always loved that kind of affection, and I suppose the book is trying to do that in some way.”

Speaking about his mother, who died two years ago, Mackesy said: “She was an avid supporter of the drawings, and when she got the first book, she wore out the cover, the title had been worn off because she would rub it with her fingers.”

Speaking about people’s reaction to his book, he added: “Not long ago, a man who has lived a long time, I’d never met him before, but he’s a gentle elderly man, came up to me and looked at me and said, ‘Are you the mole man?’

“Something like that. I smiled, and he gripped my forearm. I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s me.’ His eyes welled up, and I was standing there in the street. He said, ‘Make another.’

“Success, I suppose, is that to me. Seeing, meeting people who’ve been moved by it, and it’s helped them in some way.

“There’s a friend of mine who works with kids in tough and difficult lives. Three years ago, she said to me, ‘You gave my boys permission to be kind, and it taught them that it’s okay to talk about how you feel.’

“Then there’s a pause, and she said, ‘Make another and bloody hurry up’. Anyway. Here it is. It’s done now.”