Appeal to preserve last flying Vulcan bomber for future generations

A fundraising appeal has been launched to preserve the last of the Cold War Vulcan bombers to fly.

The trust which looks after the Avro-manufactured XH558 made the plea following a series of difficulties in recent years.

The Vulcan was kept at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) but the charity had to look for a new home when it closed in 2022.

But that decision has been reversed and plans are in place to keep the 1960-built plane at DSA to inspire future generations of engineers.

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) said it had gone through financial difficulties after it was no longer able to run its popular engine ground runs, where people could experience its ear-splitting roar at close range.

Marc Walters, chief executive of VTST, said: “This is not the message we wanted to be putting out in 2025, but the reality is that Vulcan XH558 needs urgent support.

“Thanks to our incredible community of supporters, we’ve been able to welcome thousands of visitors to see XH558 over the years.

The Vulcan bomber XH558 during its last engine test at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (Joe Giddens/PA)

“But the journey has not been easy.

“Since 2017, the complete loss of evening events and shop revenue, the pause in tours and the devastating impact of the pandemic, has tested our resilience.

“The uncertainty around Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s future and the halt of XH558’s popular engine ground runs have compounded the issues we have faced and placed enormous strain on the charity’s finances.

“We face an immediate need for funding which, if we can secure it, will present us with an opportunity to enter a new and exciting chapter.”

Plans to reopen DSA also include a space for XH558, the trust said, allowing them to “tell the story of the RAF, the Cold War, and the iconic V-Force”.

Mr Walters said the charity needed interim funding so that could happen.

Air Commodore Edward Jarron, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: “Please consider supporting us today.

“Together, we can ensure that she remains an iconic symbol of British innovation and resilience and a critical source of inspiration for generations to come.”

The XH558 first entered RAF service in 1960 when it was part of the fleet which was the mainstay of Britain’s nuclear deterrent during the Cold War.

The aircraft was restored to flight in 2007 and flew at air shows until 2015.