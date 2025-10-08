Aerospace manufacturer staff vote for strikes in fight for improved pay deal

Almost 3,000 staff at an aerospace manufacturer will walk out unless their employer offers an improved pay rise.

Unite said staff at Leonardo were refused a better deal after declining the initial offer of 3.2%, which the union said represents a real-terms pay cut.

Workers at Leonardo sites in Edinburgh, Yeovil, Newcastle, Luton and Basildon could now strike later in the autumn after a ballot by Unite found workers at each site are in favour of the move.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members are highly skilled and work on critical defence and aerospace systems yet are being short-changed by a company making billions.

“Leonardo needs to do the right thing, return to the negotiating table and make an improved offer our members can accept.

“Otherwise they will see their workers on the picket line and their factories shut down.”

Leonardo is one of the largest manufacturers of defence industry equipment including helicopters, aerospace parts, electronics and cybersecurity.

According to Unite, Leonardo saw revenues of almost £15.3 billion in 2024 and profits of more than £1.3 billion.

Unite regional officer Carrie Binnie said: “This strike is entirely the making of Leonardo and its refusal to improve its pay offer.

“It can fix it with the stroke of a pen. Unite remains ready to return to negotiations, but only if Leonardo management are prepared to come up with an offer worth listening to.

“Our members will not accept a real-terms pay cut for their hard work and loyalty.”

Leonardo has been asked for comment.