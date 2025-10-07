Tories having ‘good conference’, Badenoch says as more councillors join Reform

Kemi Badenoch has insisted the Conservative Party is having “a very good conference” amid ongoing questions about her leadership and the challenge from Reform UK.

The Tory leader told the BBC that party members had been “thrilled” with the policies put forward at the annual gathering in Manchester, including leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and slashing £47 billion in public spending.

And she denied claims that the conference lacked the energy and attendance figures of previous years, saying she had been singing Sweet Caroline with “really excited” young Conservatives late on Monday.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said the party conference in Manchester felt like ‘the members owned it’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

She said: “I think that we’ve been having a very good conference. It was a tough defeat that we had at the last election but we are showing people the direction that I’m taking the party.”

This year’s conference has been slimmed down compared to previous years, with fewer stands in the exhibition centre and the main conference hall often half empty for speeches by shadow cabinet ministers.

Mrs Badenoch insisted this was not a problem, saying: “A lot of the people who came just because we were in government, the corporate lobbyists, yes, they’re not there, but our members are here.

“This is one of the first conferences I’ve been to where it has really felt like the members owned it, and I’m really proud of that.”

But the conference has been overshadowed by both questions about her leadership and the spectre of Reform UK, which continues to enjoy a significant lead in the polls.

As Mrs Badenoch began a round of media interviews on Tuesday morning, Nigel Farage’s party issued a steady stream of announcements revealing a succession of Conservative councillors defecting to Reform.

A number of Conservative councillors have defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK (Ben Birchall/PA)

It follows a call from Conservative frontbencher Andrew Rosindell for an electoral pact with Reform.

And a YouGov poll published on Monday suggested that half of Tory members thought Mrs Badenoch was the wrong person to lead the party into the next general election.

But speaking to Times Radio, she insisted she was the right person for the job.

She said: “We need to turn our country around, and we’re the only party that can deliver that stronger economy and stronger borders that this conference is about.

“If I thought someone else could do it, then I’d be taking a step back. I think that I’m the right person and I’m the best person.”

She again ruled out an alliance with Reform, saying there is “no deal to be done”, and brushed off the council defections, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s going to be a long journey back from a historic defeat and on very long, difficult journeys you will lose some people on the way.”

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick is expected to call for significant reforms to judicial appointments in a speech in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mrs Badenoch said: “Just last year, we had MPs jumping to Labour because Labour was doing well in the polls. They’re not doing so well now.

“There are some people who will leave because all they want to do is win elections. They don’t know what they’re winning the elections for.”

Mrs Badenoch acknowledged that her plan to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would not be straightforward.

“The difference between Conservatives and a party like Reform is that we recognise there will be difficulties,” she told BBC’s Today.

“We’re not going to pretend that this is all going to be easy and it’ll get done in an afternoon, and we move on with our lives. We are being honest.”

She accepted that leaving the ECHR could jeopardise the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU but said it did not necessarily mean the agreement would be scrapped.

She said the Trade and Co-operation Agreement could be terminated at any time already, something which could happen “irrespective of leaving the ECHR”.

“We do not need to be in the ECHR for that agreement to continue. It’s just one extra ground which they could use if they chose to do so,” she said.

Later on Tuesday, the conference is expected to hear from shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick – Mrs Badenoch’s opponent in last year’s leadership contest and, YouGov’s poll suggested, party members’ top pick to replace her.

He will call for significant reforms to judicial appointments, claiming he has “uncovered a hidden network of activist judges with links to open border campaigns” and arguing a “deep rot has infected parts of our judiciary”.

He will also commit to abolishing the sentencing council, claiming its proposals risked the creation of a “two-tier” justice system and had “watered down” sentences set out by Parliament.

A Labour Party spokesperson described the proposal as a “cynical gimmick” from “a man who constantly undermines the independence of the judiciary just to further his own career”.

A Labour source said: “Robert Jenrick’s answer to what he perceives as the over politicisation of judges is to have him personally pick ones that pass his purity tests.

“No institution is beyond accountability, but we should broadly be proud in Britain of our independent judiciary that ensures everyday protections for working-class people.

“Judges can only give rulings on the law, no more, no less. Jenrick either doesn’t know this, which would be worrying for a shadow justice secretary, or does – and clearly doesn’t care about the impact of his divisive rhetoric.”

Liberal Democrat justice spokeswoman Jess Brown-Fuller said Mr Jenrick’s comments were “deeply troubling” and accused the Conservatives of “actively undermining” the rule of law.

She said: “The idea of making it easier to sack judges for perceived activism is straight out of the Trump playbook. The fact Jenrick has named 35 judges for this Trumpian purge is more than alarming, it’s a chilling signal of the threat to the rule of law under any potential Conservative government.

“Our judges must be free to interpret and apply the law without fear of political retribution. Undermining that principle strikes at the very foundation of British democracy, a principle the Liberal Democrats will fiercely defend.”