Stalker found guilty of targeting Myleene Klass by posting air gun and handcuffs

A 61-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking TV and radio star Myleene Klass by posting her an air pistol, handcuffs, a police uniform and “disturbing” unwanted letters.

Jurors also convicted Peter Windsor of stalking Klass’s Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick by sending her details of a DIY will-writing kit and other “raving” and “unhinged” mail.

Klass told Birmingham Crown Court last week how she felt “sheer terror” after being sent items by Windsor, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and claimed to be not guilty by reason of insanity.

Myleene Klass arriving at court last week (Jacob King/PA)

Windsor, of Mary Road, Stechford, Birmingham, had denied stalking both Klass and Breathwick by sending items to Classic FM’s central London studios between March 2020 and August 2024.

Jurors reached their unanimous guilty verdicts on Tuesday after deliberating for four hours and eight minutes over two days.

Windsor, wearing a grey sweatshirt, sighed and pursed his lips in the dock as the verdicts were announced.

One of the letters sent by Peter Windsor (West Midlands Police/PA)

Judge Tom Rochford told Windsor, who has been on remand throughout his trial, that the options for his sentencing next month include prison or two types of hospital order.