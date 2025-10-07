Soldier F trial hears claims paratrooper opened fire on Bloody Sunday

The trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men during Bloody Sunday has heard evidence he opened fire in the area where they died.

A number of statements from two of Soldier F’s colleagues, Soldier G and Soldier H, include claims F had opened fire at Glenfada Park North.

Neither of the two are available to be questioned around the statements, as Soldier G has since died, and Soldier H has indicated that if summoned he will exercise his legal privilege against self-incrimination.

The defence in the non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court has argued that the hearsay evidence is “contradictory, unreliable and inadmissible”.

However, Judge Patrick Lynch earlier in the trial rejected an application to have the statements omitted as evidence.

Soldier F, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

Family members of those killed on Bloody Sunday arrive at Belfast Crown Court, where the trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday is taking place (Niall Carson/PA)

They were among 13 people shot dead by the Parachute Regiment at a civil rights demonstration in the Bogside area of Londonderry on January 30 1972.

The Army veteran is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Soldier F sits in the courtroom behind a curtain during each day of the trial which began last month.

The statements of Soldiers G and H were read in court on Tuesday afternoon.

They include statements given by both to Royal Military Police on the night of the shootings as well as statements given to the Widgery Inquiry into the shootings later that year, and oral evidence given to hearings in that inquiry.

Soldier G’s statement, which was read to court by a prosecution lawyer, stated that Soldier F had been his partner within their Parachute Regiment platoon.

He claims they came under fire by a gunman in Rossville Flats, then saw a gunman behind a wall, and also saw two men in Glenfada Park holding small rifles.

“I fired three aimed shots at one of the men and I saw him fall to the ground, F fired at the same time and I saw the other gunman fall,” he said.

In later accounts of the same incident, Soldier G goes on to speculate that he may shot both men, and Soldier F shot a third that he had not been observing.

During his oral evidence to the Widgery Inquiry, Soldier G states: “I knew F had fired, he was at the side of me, I could tell he had fired. I was aware he had fired.”

Meanwhile, Soldier H’s account includes a claim of seeing a youth throw a nail bomb, and that he had seen a muzzle of a gun at a window which he fired 19 shots at.

He described being close to Soldiers F and G in Glenfada Park, and stated that he had seen F fire.

Earlier the court heard statements from witnesses read out.

These included the account of retired engineer John McCourt, who recalled chaotic scenes in the Glenfada Park area, and previously gave evidence to the Saville Inquiry.

He said he had been attending a family funeral on the morning of the shootings at Derry City Cemetery, and upon leaving joined the civil rights march as it proceeded along Westland Street.

However, after they heard of a potential confrontation he said he told his wife and in-law relations to go to another relative’s house at Glenfada Park North.

Thirteen civilians were shot dead on Bloody Sunday (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said he went on himself and saw rioters throw stones at soldiers, and also saw mist and smoke in the air from CS gas, as well as hearing bangs.

Intending to join his family, he described getting caught up with those fleeing shootings at Glenfada Park, and got shot with a rubber bullet by a soldier.

“He aimed in my direction with a rubber bullet gun, which he held at shoulder height. He was alone. The soldier was wearing a black beret.

“He fired and I was hit in the left thigh by a rubber bullet, I believe the bullet may have ricocheted before it hit me because I did not feel too much pain when I was hit – if it had been a direct hit I do not think I’d have been able to walk, much less run,” he said.

“I was not holding or throwing a stone, I was not threatening him in any way and I did nothing to justify being shot at.”

Mr McCourt said he then headed to his wife’s relations’ house, and described seeing “pandemonium” in the square.

“There was a lot of noise from people squealing and screaming … I could hear shots that seemed to come from all directions,” he said.

“I did not actually see anyone firing the shots, the shots came from behind me as I was running towards my wife’s grandmother’s house.

“It was single shots with a gap between them. The shots were live ammunition – they were not rubber bullets, a rubber bullet makes a different sound.

“The panic in Glenfada Park North continued … I heard people shouting, ‘don’t shoot’, ‘lie down’, ‘get out of my way’.

“I noticed a young fella, about 14 or 15 years of age in hysterics close to me, I pulled him in with me and told him to stay down.”

Mr McCourt also recalled shouting to people nearby to keep still and not move, but did not hear any response.

“I would be certain they would have heard me as they were very close to where I was, and I was shouting.

“I believe that Jim Wray, who was killed that day, would have been among the group of people I was calling to, these people who were lying there.

“I didn’t know at the time whether they were wounded or simply lying there, or dead, or what.”

The trial continues.