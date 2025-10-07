Pro-Palestine protesters defy calls to halt October 7 demonstrations

Pro-Palestinian protesters laughed off the Prime Minister’s claim that holding demonstrations on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks is “un-British” as they continued with planned rallies.

Around 100 people turned out for a protest at Sheffield University on Tuesday, in defiance of Sir Keir Starmer and university leaders – who urged students to think carefully about their actions.

Organisers of the Sheffield event, which is one of a number planned across the UK, laughed when asked about Sir Keir’s comments that the timing of the protests was “un-British” and showed “little respect for others”.

Asked about the PM’s comments, organiser and computer science student Anton Parocki, of the Revolutionary Communist Party, said: “I think it’s quite funny. What does that mean?

“Are all these people here anti-British? Are all the millions of people that come out for Palestinian protests anti-British?

“Is it anti-Britsh to go against a genocide?

“That seems like what he’s saying, which is quite funny.”

He said: “But, to be honest, I don’t care what a war criminal says.

“Keir Starmer is a war criminal, so his opinion means very little to me.”

The protesters gathered outside the student union building and shouted chants including: “From river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, “there is only one solution – revolution, revolution” and “occupation is a crime, get your hands off Palestine”.

They also chanted criticism of the university’s policies, shouting: “Your uni is covered in Palestinian blood.”

The protest was watched by a handful of university security officers, but there was no obvious police presence.

Students from several London institutions are expected to gather at an event in the capital on Tuesday.

Details of the demonstration in the capital are posted online and include groups from King’s College London, the London School of Economics, University College London, SOAS and Roehampton University.

Other events are set to take place outside of London, including protests at Strathclyde University, Edinburgh University and the University of Leeds, but a Palestine “bake sale” by students at the University of Liverpool has been postponed.

In a letter to students, University of Edinburgh principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Peter Mathieson said: “I appeal to members of our community, irrespective of their race, religion, nationality or beliefs, to think carefully about their actions, their motivations and the effect that they might have on other members of our community.”

He added: “Our community should not attempt to justify or glorify acts of gratuitous violence against innocents. It is important that anyone participating in demonstrations against what is happening in Gaza does not fall into this trap.”

In a response to the vice-chancellor’s letter published on social media, Edinburgh’s Justice for Palestine Society and the Student Coalition for Palestine said discouraging students from protesting is a “blatant attempt to suppress campus discourse on an ongoing genocide”.

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said that while the university remains committed to upholding free speech, it asked the organiser to delay the demonstration.

A student holds up a flag of the Revolutionary Communist Party as university students take part in a rally at Sheffield University (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We believe that holding an event of this nature on this date is insensitive and we have asked that they delay to show their civic responsibility and common decency,” the spokesperson said.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, urged students and staff participating in protests to remember that October 7 is “the anniversary of an atrocious attack on innocent people, and that expressing support for a terrorist organisation is a criminal offence”.

Ms Stern added that Universities UK has signposted resources to help universities combat antisemitism.

Writing in the Times, Sir Keir had said the timing of the protests was “un-British” and showed “little respect for others”.

The anniversary of the attacks comes less than a week after knife-wielding terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, killed two men at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

Two people died in the attack in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar (PA)

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both died in the attack, which unfolded on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Sir Keir said: “Today we mark two years since the horrifying attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

“Time does not diminish the evil we saw that day. The worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. The brutal, cold-blooded torture and murder of Jews in their own homes. And the taking of hostages, including British citizens, some of whom remain in Gaza today.”

He added: “But back here in the UK, our Jewish communities have also endured rising antisemitism on our streets, in our country. And last week, a horrifying terrorist attack on the holy day of Yom Kippur in Manchester.

“This is a stain on who we are, and this country will always stand tall and united against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities.”

More than 1,000 chairs with photos of the murdered victims are set up in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to commemorate the second anniversary of Hamas’s attack on Israel (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Speaking to broadcasters on Tuesday, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson urged students set to join protests to “pause” and “show some humanity”.

She told Sky News: “There is, of course, within our country the fundamental right to protest. It’s a cornerstone of our democracy.

“But my message is that, as we remember the awful atrocities that took place two years ago on October 7, I would just encourage those considering taking part in protests to pause, to reflect and to understand the deep sense of loss that many people in our country will be experiencing today, not least given the appalling attacks we saw at Manchester last week.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said the pro-Palestine demonstrations showed “the same hatred that fuelled (the October 7 attacks) still festers today”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said it was “completely wrong” for people to take part in protests in support of Palestine on the second anniversary.

Speaking to the PA news agency during a visit to Fife, he said: “I think people shouldn’t protest today.

“Liberal Democrats are giving a strong message that protesting on this anniversary with all the grief and sadness of it, particularly in the UK given what happened last week in Manchester with the appalling terrorist attack on worshippers at the synagogue.

“I think it would be completely wrong for people to protest.”