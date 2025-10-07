Man who killed six children in house fire dies

A man who was jailed for killing six children in a house fire has died.

Paul Mosley was jailed for 17 years for manslaughter in 2013, alongside Mick and Mairead Philpott, after helping start the fire that killed six of the Philpotts’ children in Derby in 2012.

Mosley was released from HMP Durham on licence in January 2024, the Ministry of Justice said.

Mick Philpott (second from left) and his wife Mairead (second from right) appear at Nottingham Crown Court with Paul Mosley (right) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Hampshire Police said a 58-year-old man died on Saturday at a property in Portsmouth.

His next of kin have been told and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the force added.

Mosley helped to start the blaze that killed Jade Philpott, 10, and her brothers John, nine, Jack, eight, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five. Duwayne, 13, died later in hospital.

Mosley and the Philpotts were convicted of six counts of manslaughter after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mick Philpott was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after starting the fire at his and his wife’s home on May 11 2012.

Mairead Philpott was sentenced to 17 years and was released in 2020 having served half of her sentence.