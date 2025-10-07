Labour should relax law on Brits serving in Ukrainian army – MP turned soldier

The Government should soften restrictions around British Army veterans volunteering with Ukrainian forces, a former Conservative deputy chairman has said, after he spent months serving with the Ukrainian army.

Jack Lopresti, who lost his seat as a Tory MP last year, said former military personnel should be “encouraged” to go and serve alongside Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops as regiments become increasingly stretched for manpower.

Mr Lopresti has been an army reservist with the British Army since 2007, and has reached the rank of corporal. He has also served in Afghanistan.

Ukrainian Major Pavlo receiving a standing ovation during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex (Nick Warren/PA)

In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, then foreign secretary Liz Truss said she would be supportive of British volunteers joining the foreign legion force set up by Kyiv.

Nearly 90 years before Britons had joined a similar force, the international brigades, during the Spanish Civil War including authors George Orwell and Laurie Lee.

However this conflicted with official Government advice which indicated people may be prosecuted on their return.

It would break a law passed in 1870 saying it is illegal to enlist for a foreign army that is at peace with the UK.

Mr Lopresti, who represented Filton and Bradley Stoke from 2010 until last year said: “It also has to be said that we need people. And I think the Government should be a bit more positive about volunteers.”

The former MP signed up in January, and has spent time on the frontline.

He continued: “In my view, if you’ve got military experience and you’re a veteran and you want to go and help in Ukraine, you should be encouraged to do so, because we are starting to get really stretched.”

Responding, shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel agreed, and said: “That’s quite clear, isn’t it, on the fact that Russia is actually using North Korean troops, and that speaks volumes, it really does.”

Since Russia’s invasion, about 40 Britons have died in the conflict.

The Ukrainian Army soldier, Maj Pavlo, spoke on the panel in the main hall of the Conservative Party conference – and received a standing ovation from the audience.

He has worked on Operation Interflex, where the British Army trains Ukrainian troops.

He said: “The day on the frontline feels a lifetime for our soldiers, and it is cold, mud, exhaustion, but also it is brotherhood and determination.

“Russia use the tactic where they send just waves of attack. Russian infantry, without counting lives.”

He said Ukraine wants better air defence, and more long-range missiles.

He added: “All of us must understand that Putin (doesn’t) understand words but force.

“As we can see, he uses hybrid warfare now, like energy and disinformation, cyber attacks and for him, chaos is a weapon, and he’s not testing.

“He’s already doing this stuff, and we have to understand that.”