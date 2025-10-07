Fears over safety of artefacts after midnight museum heist

Welsh politicians have raised concerns about the safety of museum collections, after gold jewellery was stolen in an overnight heist.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after the break-in at St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff in the early hours of Monday.

Police were called to the museum at 12.30am after security staff raised the alarm and found several items, including Bronze Age gold jewellery, had been stolen from a display case.

Speaking at the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday, Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales Central, questioned whether other important artefacts may be at risk.

She said: “I’m sure that all of us have been shocked by the news that emanated yesterday of the theft at St Fagans.

“The National Museum of History is concerned that staff were present on site, and very pleased that nobody was injured, but clearly, these are the collections of the people of Wales, these are our national collections.

“We’ve had several discussions here with regard to the safety of the national collections, warnings because of cuts to the sector that the safety of the collections was under threat, so I’d like to hear what steps are being taken now to ensure that the remainder of the national collections are secure and to support the museum.”

St Fagans, on the outskirts of Cardiff, is among the most popular heritage attractions in the region and one of seven national museums under the curation of Amgueddfa Cymru (Museum Wales).

Jane Hutt, Social Justice Secretary for the Welsh Government, said: “It’s a horrific, horrific loss in terms of the theft from St Fagans Museum.

“The museum, of course, was closed at the time, but I think we would all want to thank the staff who quickly raised the alarm and thank South Wales Police for its speedy response.

“But we’re, I’m sure, joined across this chamber in expressing anger at the criminals who attacked a museum beloved by the public, and for the damage they’ve done to our national heritage.

“Amgueddfa Cymru has increased security at all its sites and is also looking with South Wales Police at whether any further precautions should be taken.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday. The men, aged 43 and 50, both from Northampton, are in custody in Northamptonshire.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the burglary and searches are continuing for the stolen items.