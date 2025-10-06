Vaping impact to be studied

Scientists are to study the long-term impact on vaping on former smokers.

Researchers hope their study could give insight into the safety of vaping after quitting smoking and how long people should vape for after using them as a quitting aid.

Some 200 people will take part in the study.

People will be recruited from University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust’s NHS staff smoking cessation clinic and community stop smoking services.

Half will be given nicotine replacement therapy, such as patches or gum, while the other half will be given vapes.

Samples will be taken over a year to assess lung health and will be compared to samples taken of 40 people who have never smoked or vaped.

Other studies into vaping have assessed lung health at a single time point.

Researchers, led by academics from the University of Birmingham, hope that by tracking people for a year they will gain further insights into the longer term impacts of vaping when used as a quit aid.

The experts, who received £1.55 million from the Medical Research Council, part of UK Research and Innovation, said they hope the study will answer questions about the biological effects of vaping on lung cells, immune cells, inflammatory markers and the airway.

They will also examine genes and proteins over time as well as the accumulation of toxicants within the airways after vaping.

“We will study how vaping affects important airway immune cells and the epithelial cells which line the insides of the lung,” said chief investigator of the study, Dr Aaron Scott.

“Since these cell types play a critical role in the development of smoking-related lung diseases, these changes will provide clear insight into vaping on lung health.”

David Thickett, professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Birmingham and clinical lead for the study, added: “This study will provide critical data needed to understand the safety of vaping as a short-term smoking cessation strategy and the potential for harm in longer-term usage so people can make an informed personal choice about whether to quit with e-cigarettes and how long to use them after swapping to stop.”

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, has previously said: “If you smoke, vaping is much safer; if you don’t smoke, don’t vape.”

Jonathan Blades, director of external affairs at Asthma and Lung UK said: “Research into the effects of vaping is desperately needed as so little is known about the long-term effects, although evidence so far suggests smoking is much more harmful.

“As well as more research, we need the Government to pass the Tobacco and Vapes Bill as quickly as possible and act to address the unacceptable marketing of vapes to children and young people.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Our health advice is clear: while vapes are less harmful than smoking and can be an effective aid to quit smoking, children and non-smokers should never vape. We welcome further research on the health impact of vaping.

“Our landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill will put an end to the cycle of addiction and disadvantage by creating the first smoke-free generation and stopping the next generation from getting hooked on nicotine.”