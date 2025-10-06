Tories pledge to scrap business rates for shops and pubs

The Conservatives will abolish business rates for high street shops and pubs if they win the next election, the shadow chancellor has promised.

Sir Mel Stride made the commitment as he addressed the Conservative Party conference on Monday, saying the “burden of Labour’s tax rises” had been “simply too much to bear” for many businesses.

Pledging to “get business rates down”, he said: “I can announce that as a direct result of getting public spending under control, a future Conservative government will completely abolish business rates for shops and pubs on our high street.”

He added: “End of. Finished. Gone.”

The policy is expected to cost £4 billion, with the Conservatives arguing it would help protect jobs, particularly for young people, at 250,000 businesses across the country.

Setting out what he called a “radical plan to rebuild our economy”, he pledged that the Tories would “always be there” for businesses.

Earlier in his speech, Sir Mel had set out plans to cut £47 billion from public spending by restricting welfare payments, shrinking the Civil Service, and slashing aid spending.

The proposals would see people with “less severe” mental health problems offered treatment rather than benefits, with Sir Mel saying this would help them to “a better life”.

He also said a future Conservative government would make savings by restricting benefits to UK citizens, although during media interviews on Monday morning he admitted that EU nationals with settled status would also be eligible for welfare.

Earlier, he had told the BBC that foreign workers who were no longer eligible for benefits would have to go home or “work longer”.

But, apart from plans to scrap business rates and offer a £5,000 national insurance rebate for people getting their first full-time job, he played down the prospect of further swingeing tax cuts.

Arguing that rising national debt meant he could not “simply say we will use all of those savings to spend more elsewhere, or to cut taxes”, he promised to only cut taxes “when it is affordable”.

He added: “Because we know where the alternative path leads.

“We saw that with a mini budget in 2022, so let me be clear: the Conservative Party will never, ever make fiscal commitments without spelling out exactly how they will be paid for.”

As well as cutting welfare, Sir Mel said a future Tory government would reduce the Civil Service back to its 2016 size and cut aid spending to 0.1% of national income.

The pledge to cut aid spending has prompted an outcry from development organisations, with Romilly Greenhill, chief executive of aid coalition Bond, saying it would be “an epic act of self-harm”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Sir Mel said the party would look at “all areas of government” to make savings.

But he insisted the Conservatives remained “firmly committed” to the pensions triple lock, following comments from the Institute for Economic Affairs think tank arguing that rising age-related costs was the “elephant in the room” when it came to public spending.

Asked if the spending cuts proposed on Monday were necessary to pay for the triple lock, Sir Mel told PA: “You have to make savings in order to get the debt down, in order to get taxes down, and in order to fund spending in other areas, and everything has to add up in a fiscally responsible manner.”