Three men jailed for violent disorder outside hotel housing asylum seekers

Three men have been jailed for their roles in violent disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Essex.

The men’s sentencing, at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, was the first for violent disorder outside the Bell Hotel in Epping.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside the hotel after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu sexually assaulted a woman and 14-year-old girl in the town.

The 38-year-old Ethiopian national, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents in July, was jailed for 12 months at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last month.

On Monday, three men were sentenced, Martin Peagram, Dean Smith and Stuart Williams, having pleaded guilty to violent disorder at earlier hearings.

Stuart Williams (Essex Police/PA)

Gordon Carse, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court, said: “This case is about the disorder arising from the high profile protest in Epping outside the Bell Hotel on July 17 this year.”

He said the protest was the third in a series, with the first two on July 12 and July 13 having been “relatively peaceful”.

The prosecutor said protests were “still ongoing”.

He said police estimated around 500 protesters attended at the height of the incident on July 17, with a flat bed van carrying a sign that said “protect our kids”.

A general view of a police presence outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex (Lucy North/PA)

He said 50 counter protesters arrived and police “worked to maintain public order and keep the two groups separate” but “police officers were subjected to sustained attacks for over four hours”.

Mr Carse said officers were “pushed, punched and kicked”, police vans were kicked and damaged and “missiles were thrown towards the officers”.

He said the disorder “forced the early closure of nearby businesses”, and Essex Police were helped by neighbouring forces including the Metropolitan Police.

Judge Jamie Sawyer said painter and decorator Williams “got onto the roof of the Bell Hotel and attempted to ring the bell thereon”.

Martin Peagram (Essex Police/PA)

He said 36-year-old Williams, of Thornwood, Epping also kicked out at an officer and got onto the roof of a school for children with special needs.

He jailed Williams for two years and four months.

The judge said roofer Peagram, 33, of Loughton, kicked a police carrier, kicked out at officers and threw a can at police.

He jailed Peagram for two years and two months.

The judge said Waitrose worker Smith was seen punching an officer’s shield and pushing and shoving officers.

He jailed Smith, 51, of Epping, for one year and 10 months.

He told the defendants: “Each of you, what you did went beyond protest and that became criminal when you acted as you did.”

He said he was “satisfied this was racially motivated at least in part”.

Dean Smith (Essex Police/PA)

Kevin Toomey, mitigating for Williams, said that “protect our kids” was the reason for the defendant’s involvement, and he “got carried away”.

Richard Padley, mitigating for Peagram, said the defendant has two children, was the main breadwinner and described his own behaviour as “idiotic”.

Sam Thomas, mitigating for Smith, said he had no previous convictions and cares for his 74-year-old mother.

Defendant Luke Fleming, 21, appeared separately before the court on Monday.

Fleming, of Buckhurst Hill, pleaded not guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was bailed until a trial to take place from March 23 next year.