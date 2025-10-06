Swinney ‘very concerned’ about Gaza aid flotilla Scots detained by Israel

First Minister John Swinney has said he is “very concerned” about the wellbeing of the four Scots detained by Israel last week while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Some 450 people on board the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) were detained by Israel last week while sailing towards the famine-stricken strip with food and medical supplies.

Jim Hickey, Margaret Pacetta, Yvonne Ridley and Sid Khan were named by MSPs in the Scottish Parliament as the Scots being held.

Protests erupted across the UK following the detention of those on the Gaza aid flotilla (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is also among the figures who were held in Israeli prisons.

Some activists have alleged mistreatment at the hands of Israeli guards.

Israel denies the claims.

The Israeli foreign ministry said it offered voluntary deportation to all of the activists and those that remain in detention chose to stay there in order to go through a legal deportation process.

On Monday, Scotland’s First Minister called for the immediate release of the Scots.

Speaking to Bauer Media, Mr Swinney said: “I’m very concerned about the wellbeing of the individuals who are part of the flotilla that are now being held in Israel.

“We have been in touch on an ongoing basis with the UK Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) since Thursday and I’m very satisfied with the engagement that we’ve had with the FCDO, and they’re dealing with a difficult situation with the Israeli government.

“But what I would make a plea for is for there to be urgent consular access for all individuals to make sure their wellbeing is assured – that should be an absolute given in any of these circumstances.

“And also for the immediate return of those individuals.

“We are making those representations to the United Kingdom Government, who are, of course, interacting with the Israeli government on these questions.”

Mr Swinney was also asked about his attendance at a vigil with members of the Jewish Community marking the deadly October 7 attacks by Hamas in 2023 in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

A number of activists who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla arrived in Tunisia on Sunday (AP)

The First Minister faced boos from the crowd after saying that the recognition of a Palestinian state was part of the path to peace.

Asked about the incident, he said: “I think it’s important that as we mark the second anniversary of the atrocity that was committed against Israel by Hamas and the taking of hostages that the First Minister of Scotland stands with the Jewish community to remember that atrocity and to remember that suffering.

“I think that’s the right thing for me … as First Minister because I said I would speak for, and do all that I could to support, communities in our country, and particularly to bring communities together.

“Now, I quite understand that there is a lot of anger and distress within the Jewish community in Scotland today, but there is a lot of anger and distress in many communities, and what I’ve got to do is set out the principled position that the only pathway to peace is a two-state solution that involves the recognition of a sovereign state of Palestine.

“That is the way to peace in the Middle East and it is important that whatever audience I am engaged with that I set at that point of principle.”

The FCDO has been approached for comment.