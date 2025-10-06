Liberal Democrat leader to make case for ‘co-operation’ on visit to Scotland

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will pledge to make the case for “internationalism” and “co-operation”, as he pays tribute to his party’s former leader Lord Menzies Campbell.

Sir Ed will visit North East Fife, the area represented by Lord Campbell for almost three decades in his time in the House of Commons.

The Liberal Democrat, who died less than two weeks ago, had served for many years as his party’s foreign affairs spokesperson at Westminster.

Lord Menzies Campbell ‘spoke up for what was right, even when it was hard’, Sir Ed Davey said (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Ed will argue that many of today’s politicians should learn from Lord Campbell.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s trip, the Liberal Democrat leader said: “I am delighted to be visiting North East Fife, the constituency which Ming Campbell represented for so many years and for which he was a tireless champion.”

Speaking about Lord Campbell, who was Liberal Democrat leader between March 2006 and 2007, Sir Ed recalled his “principled opposition to the Iraq War”, saying this was a “mark of his morality, courage and wisdom”.

Sir Ed added: “There is a lesson here for current political leaders. He spoke up for what was right, even when it was hard.

“As Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage compete to pinch ideas from Donald Trump to make Britain more isolated and insular, the Liberal Democrats will make the case for internationalism, co-operation and working closely with our allies in Europe and across the Commonwealth.”