Jury out on man accused of stalking radio star Myleene Klass

A jury trying an alleged stalker who sent a gun, handcuffs and a details of DIY will kit to Myleene Klass and her fellow Classic FM presenter Katie Breathwick has retired to consider its verdicts.

Former Hear’Say star Ms Klass told Birmingham Crown Court last week of her “sheer terror” at discovering numerous items had been sent to the radio station’s central London studios, including fancy dress outfits and an air pistol.

Mrs Breathwick also gave evidence to the trial of 61-year-old Peter Windsor, saying the material linked to a will-writing kit he sent her in March 2021 left her feeling terrified.

Myleene Klass arriving to give evidence last week (Jacob King/PA)

Windsor, who suffers from mental health problems, denies stalking causing “serious alarm or distress” to both women between 2020 and 2024, having also posted binoculars, running shoes, bottles of Champagne, stamp collections and other items.

The court has been told the defendant, of Mary Road, Stechford, Birmingham, was arrested but not prosecuted after sending a letter in October 2020 to then-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon which he said had been “signed in blood” and which “pledged his soul to Satan”.

Giving evidence during his trial, Windsor said the letter was “just a joke” and that he had sent gifts to the radio presenters as a “pretend weird” acting performance.

Some of the items posted to Mrs Breathwick had been an attempt to put her mind at rest that he was not a “weirdo criminal” drug addict, Windsor said.

The Crown alleges that the content of letters and parcels sent by Windsor “was obsessional and demonstrated his obsessive interest” in his alleged victims, who were left “worried about things like just going to work”.

In his closing speech to the jury on Monday, defence barrister Philip Brunt said Windsor had been diagnosed for the past 30 years with paranoid schizophrenia and had no previous convictions.

One of the letters sent by Windsor (West Midlands Police/PA)

Inviting jurors to consider whether Windsor’s behaviour amounted to stalking, Mr Brunt asked: “Is it harassment to be sending out what are deemed to be unwanted gifts?

“How is it stalking?”

Windsor, who has used multiple names including Peter Szymanski and changed his surname to its current form by deed poll, had not followed anyone and was not told to stop sending letters by anyone, Mr Brunt said.

The defence lawyer added: “Mr Windsor was in his room in his house apart from when he was going to the post office to post these things through the Royal Mail with his address all over it.

“He is just sending things through the post to people who have not told him to stop.

“He has provided the means by which they could do that every time – even to the point where there is a phone number on the documents, which was his phone number.”