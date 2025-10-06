Government accused of ‘silence’ and ‘inaction’ as teenager’s killers locked up

The Government has been accused of “silence” and “inaction” by the family of a 15-year-old machete murder victim as his killers were locked up.

Daejaun Campbell cried out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after he was ambushed in Woolwich, south-east London, on September 22 last year.

His friend, aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa, 14, nicknamed Grippa, featured in a YouTube video titled Gotta Eat, in which he was seen crouching beside a floral tribute to Daejaun.

Then on January 7, Kelyan was also fatally stabbed by two 16-year-old boys with machetes on a bus in Woolwich.

Kelyan Bokassa (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Both boys’ killings had been linked to street gang culture, with Daejaun described as being exploited and groomed by older youths.

On Monday, Imri Doue, 18, from Woolwich, was locked up for life with a minimum term of 21 years for Daejaun’s murder and having a machete.

His co-accused Marko Balaz, 19, from Abbey Wood, south-east London, was jailed for 11 years for Daejaun’s manslaughter and drugs offences.

Speaking to journalists outside court, Daejaun’s mother Joelle Taylor said: “Justice hasn’t been served – it will never be.”

In a statement on behalf of Daejaun’s family, Shalina Brown said the country’s leaders – Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Sadiq Khan and David Lammy – talked of reform “while our children die”.

She said: “You talk about unity while your inaction tears families apart.

“You issue condolences, then return to comfort. We live with the aftermath.

Marko Balaz (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“Your words build nothing. Your silence buries everything.”

Ms Brown said “the system” had not failed but “abandoned us”.

She said: “Until it learns to protect the innocent before it comforts the guilty, more mothers will stand where I stand, and more names like Daejaun’s will be carved into stone long before their time.

“Those who choose violence are given chances. Those who choose love are given graves.”

Earlier, Mrs Taylor had faced her son’s killers in court and said: “I keep asking, when will this knife crime epidemic end?

“The reality is actions like yours tear families and communities apart.”

She condemned her son’s killers as “pathetic cowards” and said Daejaun was let down repeatedly by the system that was “meant to protect him”.

Daejaun Campbell’s mother Joelle Taylor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Daejaun was a “true character” who was playful and cheeky and planning a “new start” just before he was killed, she said.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Sarah Munro KC echoed Mrs Taylor’s words, telling the court: “As she rightly says, enough young lives have been lost already.”

Daejaun had been “sucked in” to a life in which carrying a knife was the “norm” and the defendants took away his chance to turn away from his “criminal behaviour”, she said.

The court had heard how Daejaun was targeted for a “gang check” when he was spotted near a house the defendants were visiting.

As he was attacked, he screamed for help and threw a large knife which hit a metal fence and broke apart.

Daejaun fell to his knees in the street having suffered two stab wounds and six superficial cuts.

Doue was caught on video dropping his machete and leaning down to pick it up as he made off.

Shalina Brown speaks to the media outside the the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jurors heard the motive for the killing was unclear but that Daejaun had been carrying money and drugs, possibly crack cocaine.

Doue had previous convictions for carrying a kukri-style knife in 2021 and having a machete and affray relating to a fight in October 2023 in which a male suffered a cut to his face and a stab wound.

Balaz had previous convictions for carrying knives and possession of cannabis.

Daejaun and Kelyan’s murders, though not directly related, bore striking similarities and resulted in pleas by their families to end the “senseless killings”.

Kelyan’s mother Marie Bokassa previously made an appeal for authorities to do more to stop the violence, saying: “Our streets are bleeding.”

Earlier this year, two 16-year-old youths were detained for at least 15 years and 10 months after pleading guilty at the Old Bailey to Kelyan’s murder.