Getting right support for autistic son ‘felt like a battle’ – EastEnders actress

An EastEnders actress has said it felt like a “battle” to get the right education for her autistic son, as she meets other families in similar positions in a documentary.

Kellie Bright’s son has autism, dyslexia, and ADHD, the actress wrote for the BBC, ahead of her Panorama documentary airing about how special educational needs and disabilities (Send) children are educated in England.

“It took months of perseverance and hard work from my husband and I to try to get the right education for him.

“At times, it felt like a battle,” she wrote.

Bright, who plays Linda Carter, said she and her husband spent hours filling in forms to request an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), a legally binding document which outlines the support a child with Send needs.

In the BBC documentary, Bright spoke to 15-year-old Buddy, who is autistic, and his mum Tunde.

Tunde told Bright she applied for at least 11 schools after moving to London in October 2024, but found either they did not get back to her, were full, or could not give Buddy extra support without an EHCP.

Buddy’s first application for an EHCP was turned down before he was assessed, Bright wrote.

His mum had to apply a second time to get him support, while the council arranged for him to have 19 hours of lessons in a library.

Tunde told Bright the process of applying for an EHCP had been so time consuming she had to stop her work as a midwife and a health visitor for a time.

“I can’t do the parenting.

“I can’t get him to these appointments, and work at the same time… I couldn’t get my son seen in the right amount of time and see other people’s babies in the right amount time.

“And it was a toss up – and my son won,” Tunde said.

As of September, Buddy is getting an EHCP, but is still being taught in the library rather than in school.

The council agreed he could go to an independent school working with children struggling in mainstream schools, but Tunde is not sure the school will be able to deliver what she thinks Buddy needs to improve his confidence with other children.

Southwark Council said it takes Tunde’s concerns very seriously and it will continue to support her family to ensure they receive the provision they need without further delay.

As part of the documentary, Bright also spoke to Jacqui Russell, Conservative councillor and cabinet member for children, young people and learning at West Sussex County Council.

“The current system is actually very adversarial.

“Our parents are increasingly tired and anxious and fed up of fighting… Staff sickness levels are really, really high at the moment,” Ms Russell told Bright.

“The current system doesn’t work. It is broken. It’s not delivering the best outcomes for children.”

Councils across the country have been facing spiralling high needs deficits as demand for EHCPs has grown.

The latest Department for Education (DfE) figures show there were 638,745 EHCPs as of January this year, compared with 353,995 in 2019.

Local authorities have a statutory obligation to deliver the support set out in plans, so the huge increase has meant councils were looking at combined high needs deficits of an estimated at least £3.3 billion by 2024.

The Government will set out how it will reform the Send system in the Schools White Paper later this year.

There have been concerns that EHCPs may be cut under the Government reforms, however, education minister Georgia Gould has previously said there “will always be a legal right to additional support” for young people with Send.

Ms Gould told Bright the reforms will not take support away from families.

“We’re wanting to put more support in earlier,” she said.

“Where people have fought for support, and that’s in place, we want to make sure that that support continues.”

“For me, and thousands of other parents of Send children, applying for an EHCP feels like a battle about your child’s future.

“Who does not want the best possible education for their son or daughter?” wrote Bright.

“But for every parent fighting, there is a council counting the cost.

“All eyes are now on the Government to see if its reforms can relieve the pressure on so many families.”

Panorama: Kellie Bright – Autism, School And Families On The Edge is on BBC One at 8pm on Monday October 6 and on BBC iPlayer now.