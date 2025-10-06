First-year doctors vote in favour of strike action in dispute over jobs
The British Medical Association (BMA) suggested ongoing talks with the Government now needed to include settlement on jobs.
First-year doctors in England have voted in favour of strike action over their jobs.
The British Medical Association (BMA) said the ballot of first-year resident doctors saw 97% (or 3,950) voting for strike action on a turnout of 65%, providing a “mandate for industrial action alongside the linked dispute over eroded pay”.
According to the union, 34% of resident doctors surveyed said they had no substantive employment or regular work from August 2025.
This rose to more than half (52%) among FY2 (foundation year two) doctors.
The BMA said no strikes are currently planned, but current talks with the Government on pay “will now have to produce a solution on jobs as well as the 21% pay erosion resident doctors have endured since 2008 to avoid future action.”