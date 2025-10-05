Jim Gavin drops out of Irish presidential race after ‘mistake’

Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin has withdrawn from contesting the presidential election.

He cited a “mistake” that had arisen in recent days as the reason behind his decision.

Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, who had some pushback within the party for driving Mr Gavin’s candidacy, said his decision to leave the campaign was the “correct one”.

The campaign of the aviation official was rocked by several controversies including claims he did not repay a former tenant thousands of euro in overpaid rent, that he had failed to register that tenancy, and promotional videos with drone footage that went against regulations.

The Irish Independent reported the experiences of a tenant who said he had failed to recover 3,000 euro (£2,600) in overpaid rent from Mr Gavin 16 years ago.

The former candidate said he was in financial difficulty at the time and lost the property, also acknowledging that the tenancy was not officially registered.

He told reporters: “If it happened, I’m very sorry that it happened. I’m looking into it and I will deal with it with urgency.”

In a statement through the Fianna Fail press office late on Sunday night, he said: “When I announced my intention to contest the presidential election I did so in a spirit of lifelong public service and a love of country. That has always been my sole motivation.

“I believe deeply in this country, its dreams, its hopes and above all its people. The office of Uachtaran na hEireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. It is an office that must be untainted by controversy or distraction.

“I always knew the campaign would be robust and challenging and anyone who knows me knows that I have never shirked from a contest. I have always sought to act in honour and good faith.

“However recent days have given me cause to reflect. I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter.

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the wellbeing of my family and friends.

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.”

Mr Gavin, who was among three candidates alongside Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys and independent Catherine Connolly, will remain on the ballot paper.

His decision to drop out came after a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll put him in last place on 15%, behind Ms Connolly (32%) and Ms Humphreys (23%)

Mr Gavin added: “Throughout this campaign I have been humbled by the encouragement and kind words I received. So many people have gone out of their way to support me in so many ways, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to them.

“I truly hope you understand my decision and do not feel let down.”

In a statement, Mr Martin said: “Jim has achieved an enormous amount in his life. His commitment to service and helping others has always, quite rightly, defined his character and his great standing with the public.

“Jim has accepted that he made an error in relation to an issue that has arisen in recent days.

“He himself has said the office of Uachtaran na hEireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. He is clear that he does not want to bring controversy on to this office.

“This has been a very difficult decision for Jim given his commitment to public service. I wish him well. I have no doubt that he will continue to make a significant contribution to Irish life and society.”

Jim Gavin (right) on a TV debate with Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys (Niall Carson/PA)

The 54-year-old Dubliner was not a career politician but was put forward as the preferred candidate by Mr Martin.

Mr Gavin, a married father-of-two, is best known for his role as manager of the record-breaking Dublin side that won five successive All-Ireland Championships.

Before his stint as a football manager, he won the championship as a player in 1995.

From Clondalkin, Mr Gavin’s 20-year career with Ireland’s Defence Forces was cited by Mr Martin as an example of why he would make an “outstanding” president.

He served as a commissioned officer, a military pilot and chief flying instructor.

Mr Gavin was appointed chief of military aviation for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic and Chad in 2010.

During the campaign, he said he never saw any bullying or sexism throughout his military career and added that he had “championed” the Women of Honour support group who had come forward with such experiences.

While welcoming the comments, a spokeswoman for the Women of Honour said it had never had any contact with the Fianna Fail candidate.

Retired Army and Air Corps captain Diane Byrne also said it was “difficult to understand” how Mr Gavin and others in high-ranking positions did not see bullying.

She said she had no issues with Mr Gavin in her limited engagement with him during her time in the Defence Forces but told the PA news agency: “On a broader issue of people who reach certain positions in the Defence Forces, it is difficult to understand how they did not see it.”

Ms Byrne suggested there were broader cultural problems within the Defence Forces where officials did not seek out ongoing issues with members.

Mr Gavin had also been forced to clarify remarks about Israel’s war in Gaza after he told Virgin Media News: “It’s unconscionable that the bombing is still taking place when I believe that the military objectives have probably been reached for that military campaign.”

Opponents criticised the comments and asked him to outline what he believed the “military objectives” were, but he later said his remark was taken out of context and that “what is happening in Gaza is genocide”.