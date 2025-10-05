Hate crime fire at mosque in seaside town condemned as ‘disgusting’

A suspected arson attack on a mosque in a seaside town has been condemned as “disgusting”.

Police are treating the fire which damaged the front entrance of the mosque and a car in Peacehaven, East Sussex, as a hate crime.

Sussex Police said they were called to reports of an arson attack in Phyllis Avenue just before 10pm on Saturday.

They confirmed the incident, in which no-one was injured, was being treated as a hate crime.

Chris Ward, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, said in a post on X: “Appalled by the disgusting arson attack on Peacehaven mosque last night.

“That there were no injuries is purely by chance. I have spoken with Sussex Police this morning, and I’m very grateful to them and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for their response.

“This violence and hatred has no place in our peaceful, tolerant local community. We will root it out and we stand in solidarity with all affected.”

Images and footage being shared online show a burnt-out car at the entrance to the mosque.

The leader of the local council, Lewes District, said she was “shocked and saddened” by the fire.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson added: “This is a deeply distressing incident that strikes at the heart of our community.

“On behalf of Lewes District Council, I want to express our unwavering support and solidarity with the Muslim community in Peacehaven and across our district. Be in no doubt, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you.”

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said: “We understand the concerns this has caused within the community, and the impact that will be felt by the Muslim community as a result.

“There is already an increased police presence at the scene and there are also additional patrols taking place to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.”

Describing it as a “fast-moving investigation”, she appealed for anyone with information or footage captured on CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone to contact the police.