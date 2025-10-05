Former Badenoch donor backing Reform UK – report

A former donor to Kemi Badenoch’s leadership campaign is reportedly backing Reform UK.

Mark Gallagher gave Mrs Badenoch £2,000 for her leadership campaign last October and left the Tories around two months ago, Sky News reported.

A Reform UK source said: “Nigel (Farage) and Mark have been friends for a long time.

“We understand he is very disenchanted with the Conservative Party,” the source added.

A Conservative source, however, said Mr Gallagher was briefly an adviser on Mrs Badenoch’s leadership campaign and pointed to his past affiliations with other political outfits, including the Brexit Party.

The Tories have seen a slew of defections to Reform UK, with London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge Keith Prince jumping ship on the eve of the party’s conference.

Mr Gallagher has been contacted for comment.