‘Difficult times’ for Tories, says Russell Findlay, as he focuses on economy

Scottish Conservative Party leader Russell Findlay has said “these are difficult times” for the party as he pledged to focus on the economy in the lead-up to the Holyrood elections.

Speaking at the Scottish fringe at UK Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Findlay said the party had “learned lessons since the general election”.

He said: “But that’s fine with me, because we are a party of resilience and resolve.

“We, its members, share those same values. We know that all of Britain needs a strong Conservative Party and we are going to deliver it.

“We have learned lessons since the general election. Alongside our straight-talking UK leader Kemi Badenoch, I’ve been honest about where we went wrong. On taxes, on immigration, on many conservative principles – we could and should have done better. We are a new Conservative Party.

“Over the past year, we’ve engaged with those who lost trust in our party. Since being elected, I’ve travelled to all points of Scotland to hear directly from real people.

“In the north, I’ve met workers in oil and gas and renewables. In the south, I’ve met farmers and hospitality workers. In the west, I’ve met apprentices and shop workers and in the east, I’ve met nurses and tech entrepreneurs.

“And the most common thing I hear is this: Everything has become too expensive. Not just the punishing rates of income tax, but everyday living costs.

“Folk feel crushed under the weight of constantly rising prices. They are frustrated at declining local services. They despair at the lack of opportunity for young people.”

Mr Findlay continued that he believes the “SNP’s biggest failure” is the economy, saying that First Minister John Swinney “talks a good game on the economy, but he is no financial magician – other than making people’s wages disappear”.

Referring to Mr Swinney, he said: “He’s been in the SNP cabinet for 17 of 18 years. He’s been there for 810 new government strategies and countless talking shops. The tax rises that he imposed are already hitting people’s payslips.”

Mr Findlay also cited Labour’s national insurance rises as one reason that Reform has seen high polling numbers.

He said: “Their national insurance hike wasn’t just a broken promise – it broke our economy. It has cost jobs and investment, it has destroyed any chance of growing the economy.

“It has left people feeling that change is impossible and this has caused some to consider Reform UK, but they have even less regard for sound money than the Labour party. They don’t believe in fiscal responsibility, as we do. They are not conservatives.”

The Scottish Conservative leader said that going forward the party would focus on economic growth and that “the economy is Topic Number One – always”.

He said that he would be launching a business strategy ahead of next years Scottish parliament election to set out the Conservatives’ plan to boost the economy in Scotland.

Mr Findlay said: “To ensure we remain the party of business in Scotland, I am today launching our biggest policy programme drive in a generation.

“I have recruited some of my most experienced and knowledgeable MSP colleagues. They will work alongside members of the business community.

“They will produce a detailed strategy for Scotland’s economy ahead of next year’s crucial Scottish Parliament election. This blueprint for economic growth will ensure the Scottish Conservatives will fight on an election platform of making a tangible impact on people’s lives.”

Reform MSP Graham Simpson said: “Next year Scotland has the chance to vote for a government which can help the country to recover from 19 disastrous years of the SNP. The answer is not to back a party that gave us austerity and fuelled the migrant crisis.

“The Tories broke Britain’s economy – they don’t get to lecture anyone now.

“While Findlay takes his party further into irrelevance, Reform UK is focused on delivering a positive, forward-looking vision for Scotland. People want genuine change and that’s why Reform is the fastest-growing party in Scotland.”

The Scottish Government and the UK Government have been approached for comment.