Crews doing ‘very best’ to restore power after Storm Amy

The “vast majority” of properties without power in Northern Ireland will have it restored on Sunday, crews have advised.

There were 3,000 properties still without power on Sunday morning, as crews from NIE Networks continued their clean-up from Storm Amy.

At the peak, the storm caused a loss of supply to approximately 65,000 customers.

Power cables came down in Balbriggan, Co Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Alex Houston, NIE Networks operations manager, said his team was doing its “very best to get as many as possible reconnected today”.

He said: “At this stage we would encourage anyone who has not yet reported their power cut to contact the customer centre on 03457 643 643 so we can ensure all faults are reported and in the restoration process.”

All inland weather warnings from the storm have lapsed.

In the Republic of Ireland, there were 13,000 properties without power on Sunday morning.

The ESB had warned that it could take until “early next week” for all customers to be reconnected.