Around 21,000 homes still without power following Storm Amy

Around 21,000 homes remain without power and travel disruption is continuing in the aftermath of Storm Amy.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that as of 12.30pm on Sunday 67,139 customers have been reconnected following the storm’s “extremely damaging” winds.

SSEN, the distribution network operator for the north of Scotland, said engineers are working in “challenging” conditions to reconnect the remaining 21,000 households.

Weather warnings have now expired, but there is still some disruption to rail services on Sunday as work continues to repair damage after the storm swept in on Friday.

The storm caused widespread disruption (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

ScotRail said that services are operating across the majority of the network on Sunday following “round-the-clock work” by Network Rail colleagues.

However, there will be no services for the rest of the day on the Oban/Crianlarich and Fort William/Mallaig West Highland Line, nor on the Far North Inverness/Wick/Kyle lines.

No services are expected until later in the day on the Inverness to Elgin, Glasgow to Wemyss Bay and Glasgow to Alloa routes.

London North Eastern Railway said that the midday London King’s Cross to Inverness service will terminate at Edinburgh because of a fallen tree blocking all lines at Moy Loop.

It said that customers travelling to Inverness and stations north of Edinburgh will be provided with road transport from Edinburgh.

A yellow warning of wind was in place for the east and north east of Scotland, Orkney and Shetland until midday on Sunday.

That came after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering the whole of the UK on Saturday, while an amber weather warning of “damaging” winds was in force in northern Scotland until 9pm that day.

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 96mph across northern Scotland on Saturday, where Cassley saw 84.6mm of rain fall in 24 hours.

Weather warnings were also in place across much of the country on Friday when the storm first hit.

SSEN said wind speeds reached 96mph at lower levels on the island of Tiree on Friday, and gusts of more than 100mph in exposed areas.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for SSEN said: “Hundreds of engineers are out on the network fixing faults, and this work is progressing well as wind speeds fall, meaning teams can now safely work at height.

“However, access remains challenging in many areas owing to felled trees and debris; this means reaching some network damage is still proving difficult in some cases.

“Dozens of additional engineering teams from other network operators have arrived from across the country to support this operation.”

Irish police said a man died in a “weather-related” incident in the Letterkenny area of County Donegal, Republic of Ireland, shortly after 4.15pm on Friday.

The storm also caused transport disruption with ferries cancelled, flights affected and roads and railway lines blocked by fallen trees.

Network Rail Scotland said that as of Sunday afternoon, they have had reports of more than 420 incidents across Scotland’s railway as a result of Storm Amy and that teams are working hard to repair damage.

National Rail warned journeys could continue to be disrupted across Scotland, England and Wales on Sunday.

In England, the A628 Woodhead Pass reopened between Woodhead and Langsett on Sunday morning after an earlier collision, but it remained closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles because of strong winds.

The Met Office said that the “swirl of cloud” associated with Storm Amy has now moved away towards Scandinavia.

In a post on social media, it said: “Sunday has been a less unsettled day in Amy’s wake, but it’s still blustery in places with a few showers in the west.”