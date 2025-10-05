Alan Johnson backs Bridget Phillipson in Labour’s deputy leadership race

Former home secretary Alan Johnson has backed Bridget Phillipson to be Labour’s deputy leader.

The ballot for the contest between Education Secretary Ms Phillipson and former Commons leader Lucy Powell opens on Wednesday, with the result announced on October 25.

Mr Johnson said Ms Phillipson was “one of Labour’s star performers” who would “help tell a better story” about the party’s achievements.

Mr Johnson, a former education secretary, said Ms Phillipson had “excelled” in “one of the most difficult cabinet roles”.

He said: “We need a deputy leader who will show voters how this Government will improve their lives, as well as tell a better story about Labour’s historic mission towards the abolition of poverty and greater equality.

“Already, in one of the most difficult cabinet roles, she has excelled and I back Bridget to bring together the coalition of voters currently drifting both left and right, who could form the bedrock of the next Labour election victory.”