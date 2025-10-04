Thousands of motorcyclists make pilgrimage to honour fallen service personnel

Thousands of bikers have made their annual pilgrimage to pay their respects to UK armed forces personnel who have died on active service since 1945.

In the Ride to the Wall (RTTW) event, now in its 18th year, motorcyclists from the UK and abroad headed to the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum (NMA) in Staffordshire on Saturday.

A Service of Remembrance was held at the event, whose participants have raised more than £1.83 million since 2008 to support the Arboretum, and which is a tribute to those who “can no longer ride by our side”, the organisers said.

The Ride to the Wall event is now in its 18th year (Sarah Salotti Photography)

RTTW founder Martin Dickinson said: “Each year, thousands come together for Ride to the Wall, not only to honour those whose names are etched into the Armed Forces Memorial, but to ensure their courage and sacrifice are remembered for generations to come.

“Every mile ridden, every contribution given, and every salute along the route, helps us keep their legacy alive.”

Most of the riders, who set off from 12 locations around the country, arrived in convoy at the Arboretum, prompting NMA director Philippa Rawlinson to say: “There’s nothing quite like the thunder of thousands of motorcycles arriving for Ride to the Wall.”

The riders were saluted as they entered the National Memorial Arboretum (Sarah Salotti Photography/PA)

She said: “Riding pillion again this year, I’m reminded of the energy, camaraderie and shared purpose of this remarkable community.

“We are deeply thankful for their ongoing support which enables us to remain freely open to all and continue sharing powerful stories of service and sacrifice with generations to come.”

A total of £170,000 was raised at last year’s event.