Man airlifted to safety amid rising river levels

A man has been airlifted to safety after he was stranded on a sandbank in a river in stormy conditions.

A passer-by raised the alarm at about 10am on Saturday after spotting the man stuck under the Spey viaduct on the River Spey near Garmouth in Moray.

He was stranded on the sandbank and unable to reach the shore as river levels rose after heavy rain as Storm Amy swept across the country.

The coastguard said he was winched off the island by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 151 from Inverness and flown to a place of safety.

He was said to be safe and well.

Coastguard teams from Buckie and Burghead and other emergency services were also called to the incident.