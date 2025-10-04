Israel accused of ‘sowing division’ in UK by inviting Tommy Robinson

Israel has been accused of “sowing division” in the UK after inviting Tommy Robinson to visit the country.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for the diaspora and combating antisemitism, said he was “proud to host British patriot” Robinson in mid-October, following the terror attack at a Manchester synagogue.

He lauded the far-right activist as a “courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam”.

Former Tory cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi criticised the “irresponsible and deeply dangerous behaviour” by Israel in inviting “a man with multiple convictions for violence and fraud”.

Lady Warsi, the peer who was the first Muslim woman to serve in cabinet, wrote on X: “The Israeli Minister inviting Tommy Robinson a man with multiple convictions for violence and fraud to Israel in response to the horrific Manchester attack.

“Let that sink in.

“At a time all communities in the UK are uniting to support our Jewish community as they grieve, the State of Israel is sowing division in our country, supporting and promoting those that platform hate and making our country unsafe.

“It’s time for all right thinking people to call out this irresponsible and deeply dangerous behaviour from Israel.”

Sunder Katwala, director of the think tank British Future, said: “Tommy Robinson is a voice of prejudice and division. There should be cross-party and multi-faith pressure on the Israeli government to withdraw its invitation.

“Most British Jewish voices have consistently been clear that they reject Robinson’s bogus claim to be an ally of their community. It is important that we hear that again now.”

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon, confirmed that he would accept the Israeli minister’s invitation.

Robinson, who has previously been jailed for contempt of court, said Thursday’s assault that left two people dead “has strengthened my conviction that the United Kingdom and Israel are fighting the same battle—against the scourge of Islamic jihad”.

Mr Chikli wrote on X: “In the wake of the horrific Manchester terrorist attack, Israel and the Jewish people stand firmly with our allies in the United Kingdom.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I am proud to host British patriot @TRobinsonNewEra (Tommy Robinson) who will visit Israel in mid-October.

“Tommy is a courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam.

“At a time when Jews across Europe face rising antisemitism, it is vital to strengthen bonds with allies who refuse to be silent.

“He has proven himself a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people, unafraid to speak the truth and confront hate.

“Israel will always stand with the Jewish community and our allies worldwide. Together with friends like Tommy Robinson, we will build stronger bridges of solidarity, fight terror, and defend Western civilization and our shared values.”

In a post on X responding to the Israeli politician, Robinson said he would travel to Israel “immediately following my October 13th trial”.

He said he would visit Jerusalem, the West Bank, the site of the Nova Festival and other October 7 locations, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre Yad Vashem, the Jabotinsky Institute and Christian holy sites.

He said: “I will visit the Knesset and meet with leaders of the Israeli government, including Minister Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Diaspora Minister who invited me, as well as many others.”

The Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom rally in central London on September 13 (Harry Stedman/PA)

“I also hope to get into Gaza,” he added.

Robinson last month organised a Unite the Kingdom rally in central London attended by between 110,000 and 150,000 people.

More than 150 reports of anti-Muslim hate were made to the Tell Mama charity monitoring the issue in the seven days following the rally.

Robinson, who founded the English Defence League, was previously sentenced for contempt of court after repeating false allegations about a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

He also served time in prison in 2019 for putting grooming trials in Huddersfield at risk by breaking reporting restrictions that were in place to ensure the proceedings were fair.

Mr Chikli has been a vocal critic of the Labour Government’s response to antisemitism, as well as the UK’s recent recognition – alongside other western allies – of Palestinian statehood.

Other senior Israeli politicians also suggested Sir Keir Starmer’s administration bore responsibility for the deadly attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.

Foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar accused the Government of failing to curb “rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement in Britain” and demanded a “change of course” on tackling it.