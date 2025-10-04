Four arrested over synagogue terror attack remain in custody

Four people arrested in connection with a terrorist attack at a Manchester synagogue remain in custody after police were granted extra time to question them.

Three men are still in hospital after the car and knife attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, on Thursday.

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, was shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while trying to stop Al-Shamie from entering the synagogue during the attack.

Two people died in the terror attack (Peter Byrne/PA)

He died alongside Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, a worshipper who helped prevent the attacker from entering the premises.

The police operation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW). They were granted the warrants on Saturday, meaning they can detain four people, whom they arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, for a further five days.

The warrants are in relation to two men, aged 30 and 32, and a woman, 61, all arrested in Prestwich, and a 46-year-old woman arrested in Farnworth.

Two other people, an 18-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who were arrested in Farnworth, were released with no further action on Saturday night.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch visited Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue (Peter Byrne/PA)

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) statement said the investigation was “continuing at pace” with “significant resources” mobilised in order to “establish the full picture into what has happened”.

On Saturday, the force said three men remain in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a Community Security Trust (CST) worker with stab wounds.

On Friday, the police watchdog, which is investigating the incident, said it was examining the use of lethal force by GMP firearms officers.

The investigation would include “whether police may have caused or contributed to the death” of Mr Daulby.

A GMP spokesman said they had increased patrols to reassure the community.

The Prime Minister and Lady Starmer visited Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue on Friday (Pete Byrne/PA)

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch was joined by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Assistant Chief Constable John Webster as she visited the synagogue on Saturday.

Mrs Badenoch has said Jewish people in the UK must be given greater security as some are “leaving to go to Israel”.

She said: “Israel is at war. How can people be leaving the UK to go to a war zone and think that they’ll be safer there?”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who visited the scene on Friday, urged people planning to protest in Manchester and London this weekend to “respect the grief of British Jews”, and said demonstrations could cause further pain to mourners.

The Metropolitan Police said it had arrested 488 people over support for Palestine Action at the protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews (BDBJ) called for those arrested under the Terrorism Act to also be investigated for stirring up racial hatred.

On Sunday afternoon, the board is set to hold an event in the same central London plaza to reflect on the upcoming two year anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

Sharone Lifschitz, a British Israeli academic and filmmaker and daughter of two former hostages, and Adam Ma’anit, a British-Israeli writer and campaigner, are among the speakers.

The BDBJ said there would be an enhanced police presence at the event following the terror attack.

A fundraising page set up for CST on gofundme by supporter Andrew Fox had raised more than £16,000 of its £22,000 target by Saturday night.

He posted on X: “A donation not only helps keep Jewish communities safe, it is a tangible way to stand with them during these dark times.”

A minute’s silence was held at Old Trafford on Saturday during Manchester United’s match against Sunderland, in tribute to the victims.

Head of counter-terrorism policing Laurence Taylor said, on Friday, that a “suspicious device” attached to Al-Shamie’s torso had been confirmed to be fake, and that police believed he “may have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology”.

He added: “Based on some fast-time assessments conducted on our systems, this individual does not appear to be known to counter-terrorism policing, however, he does have a non-CT (counter-terror) related criminal history.

“This includes a recent arrest for rape, which resulted in him being bailed.”