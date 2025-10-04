Calls to widen police power to ban pro-Palestine protests after synagogue attack

Police powers should be strengthened to ban “disgraceful” Pro-Palestine protests set to go ahead in the wake of the Manchester synagogue attack, the shadow home secretary has said.

Organisers of demonstrations in Manchester and London are defying calls by Sir Keir Starmer and police bosses to reconsider following the killing of two people in the terror attack.

The Prime Minister has urged protesters to “respect the grief of British Jews”, while Jewish figures have called the action “phenomenally tone deaf”.

But a protest in central London campaigning against the proscription of Palestine Action will proceed on Saturday.

Tory Cabinet minister Chris Philp said he would “go further than saying simply they should step back”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think it’s extremely insensitive, grossly insensitive to the Jewish community in Manchester, but across the whole United Kingdom, who are still grieving following the appalling murder that we saw on Thursday morning.

“And secondly, both the police in Greater Manchester, but also the Metropolitan Police in London have said that the resources, the police resources required to police these protests mean they may not be able to properly protect synagogues and the Jewish community at this obviously very sensitive time.

“So for those two reasons, I think the organisers should call off these protests.

“I think it’s frankly disgraceful that they have not done so.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp (Lucy North/PA)

The shadow home secretary argued that laws should be widened so that static protests can be prevented by authorities.

Police can request the power to ban marches under Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986 if there is a threat of serious public disorder.

But they cannot ban an assembly, or static protest, outright under the Act.

Mr Philp said: “I think the way these protests have been organised, which are static, means that the police under the Public Order Act 1986 don’t have the power in law to prevent them.

“So I do think we should follow the advice of John Woodcock, Lord Walney, who is reviewing the law in this area, to say that it should be widened to allow static demonstrations to be banned if it would cause serious public disruption.”

He backed crossbench peer Lord Walney’s advice that if there is “a significant cumulative impact on a particular community, in this case, the Jewish community, that should be taken into account as well”.

A leader of the Community Security Trust described the protests due to take place on Saturday “phenomenally tone deaf”.

Dave Rich, director of policy at the charity which provides security to the Jewish community, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s phenomenally tone deaf, to say the least, for so many people who claim to care about human rights and care about freedoms, to be taking police resources away from protecting the rights and freedoms of Jewish people to live their lives and go to synagogue in safety, all to support a proscribed terrorist organisation, which is not the same thing as supporting the Palestinians.

“And I think it’s remarkably self absorbed and insensitive to say the least.”

But a member of the group behind the London protest said it would be “unwise” to heed calls to cancel it.

Human rights campaigner Sir Jonathon Porritt told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I have no doubt whatsoever that everyone taking part in the Defend Our Juries’s silent vigil today will demonstrate huge respect and real grief for those affected by the absolute atrocity at Heaton Park.

“But I don’t think that means that we should be asked to give up on our right to stand up for those who are being devastated by an ongoing, real-time genocide in Gaza.”

Asked about calls from politicians to delay the protest, he said: “I think that would be an unwise move for Defend Our Juries. We’ve been persistent in trying to bring these concerns to the attention of the Government.”

Around 1,500 people, “including priests, vicars, pensioners and healthcare workers”, are expected to attend the “Lift The Ban” protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

The Met has continued to urge the group to call off its plans, with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley saying: “At a time when we want to be deploying every available officer to ensure the safety of those communities, we are instead having to plan for a gathering of more than 1,000 people in Trafalgar Square on Saturday in support of a terrorist organisation.

“By deliberately choosing to encourage mass law breaking on this scale, Defend Our Juries are drawing valuable resources away from the communities of London at a time when they are needed most.”

A similar event held by Greater Manchester Friends of Palestine, which has taken place regularly in the last two years, is also due to take place.

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Sir Stephen Watson urged would-be attendees at the protest to “consider whether this is really the right time”.

The Met Police has called for Defend Our Juries to delay or cancel their protest following the attack on a synagogue in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police forces have deployed extra officers to synagogues and other Jewish buildings to offer protection and reassurance in the aftermath of the attack.

Sir Keir said events could cause further turmoil for families of victims and the Jewish communities.

Writing in The Jewish Chronicle, and The Jewish News, the Prime Minister said: “I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews this week.

“This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain.”