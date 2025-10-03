Victims of synagogue attack will be first to benefit from new support service

People affected by the Manchester synagogue attack will be the first to benefit from a new emotional support and practical advice service set up by the Government.

The Independent Public Advocate was established last year to support the victims of major incidents, along with their close friends and family.

Thursday’s terror attack marks the first time the new support function has been deployed after Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy declared a major incident.

David Lammy (Ben Whitley/PA)

The Independent Public Advocate, Cindy Butts, will ensure victims and their close friends and family members understand their rights and can access emotional and practical support.

This will include helping victims navigate the investigations that follow, such as inquests.

Those affected can register for support which will also ensure they are helped to address public authorities.

Mr Lammy said: ”We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community after the vile terrorist attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester. Antisemitism has no place in Britain.

”We’re standing up support for victims through the Independent Public Advocate for the first time.

“This will ensure they receive the care, information and advocacy they deserve.

“Our immediate focus is on the victims and safety of our communities. But make no mistake, all those responsible for this atrocity will be held to account.”