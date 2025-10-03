Tributes paid to Manchester synagogue terror attack victims

Tributes have been paid to the two people killed in the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

Worshipper Adrian Daulby and security guard Melvin Cravitz were killed during the car and knife attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday.

Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby, 53, and another member of the public while attempting to stop terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie getting into the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Adrian Daulby’s family described him as a ‘hero’ (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A tribute, provided by Mr Daulby’s family through Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others.

“He was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.

“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely, down-to-earth man.

“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday October 2 2025.”

Mr Cravitz, the security guard who courageously stopped the terrorist from entering the building, was described as someone who “would do anything to help anyone” by his family.

In a tribute issued through GMP, the 66-year-old’s family said: “Melvin would do anything to help anyone.

“He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.

“He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food.

“He will be sorely missed by his wife, family, friends and community.

“We ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with this shocking loss.”

During a vigil for the victims, Rabbi Daniel Walker, from the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, paid tribute.

Mr Walker said: “We also remember Adrian and Melvin, truly wonderful, special men whose lives were so truly snatched from them as they tried to pray as Jews on the holiest day of the year on Yom Kippur.”