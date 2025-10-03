Three girls locked up for killing 75-year-old in attack filmed on mobile

Three teenage girls have been ordered to be detained for a total of 10 years for killing a 75-year-old man in a street attack filmed on a mobile phone.

Fredi Rivero was set upon in Islington, north London, on February 27 and died in hospital the next day.

The victim, a Bolivian national, was near a bus stop on Seven Sisters Road when the teenagers got off a bus and surrounded him.

The youths, who at the time were 14, 16 and 17, and are now 15, 17 and 17, pushed, shoved, kicked and punched him, with one of them filming the incident on her phone.

As part of the police investigation, officers recovered CCTV footage of the assault in which one of the girls was seen to punch the victim in the head causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital and initial investigations revealed he had suffered a traumatic brain injury, the prosecution said. Mr Rivero later died.

The girls, who cannot be identified because of their ages, previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

At the Old Bailey on Friday, Judge Judy Khan KC sentenced the oldest girl to four years’ detention; the younger 17-year-old to three-and-a-half years’ detention; and the 15-year-old girl to two-and-a-half years’ detention.