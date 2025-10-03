Starmer calls for ‘agreement without delay’ on peace plan in Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer has labelled Hamas’ partial acceptance of a peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump as a “significant step forwards” and called for an “agreement without delay”.

Hamas said it has accepted elements of the plan to end the nearly two-year war, including being willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians.

Further negotiations were needed on other areas, according to senior Hamas officials.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “Hamas’ acceptance of the US peace plan is a significant step forwards.

“We strongly support President Trump’s efforts, which have brought us closer to peace than ever before.

“There is now an opportunity to end the fighting, for the hostages to return home, and for humanitarian aid to reach those who so desperately need it.

“We call on all sides to implement the agreement without delay.”

He said the UK was ready to support further negotiations and work “towards sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike”.

Mr Trump welcomed the Hamas statement, posting on social media: “I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE.”

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out.

There was no immediate response from Israel. The Hamas response did not go as far as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demands that the group surrender and disarm.