Russia targeting UK satellites on ‘weekly’ basis, UK Space Command boss says

Russia is attempting to jam UK military satellites on a regular basis, according to the head of UK Space Command.

Speaking to the BBC, Major General Paul Tedman said Russian forces are actively trying to disrupt UK-based military activities “weekly” and are closely monitoring the country’s space assets.

“We’re seeing our satellites being jammed by the Russians on a reasonably persistent basis,” he said.

The UK operates approximately six dedicated military satellites for communications and surveillance, which Maj Gen Tedman said were equipped with counter-jamming technology.

He added: “They’ve got payloads on board that can see our satellites and are trying to collect information from them.”

The threat of space-based interference is not limited to the UK.

In September, German defence minister Boris Pistorius revealed that Russia had been tracking two Intelsat satellites used by the German military.

“They can jam, blind, manipulate, or kinetically disrupt satellites,” he said at a space conference in Berlin.

In response to growing international tensions, the United Kingdom and the United States conducted their first co-ordinated satellite manoeuvre in space last month, in what defence officials hailed as a major step forward in allied cooperation.

Between September 4 and 12, a US satellite was repositioned in orbit to inspect a UK satellite and confirm it was functioning properly.

The test was part of Operation Olympic Defender, a joint military framework aimed at improving satellite defence and resilience.

“Expertly executed with US Space Command, I could not be more pleased or proud of the rapid progress we are making with our allies,” Maj Gen Tedman said.

“We are now, with our allies, conducting advanced orbital operations to protect and defend our shared national and military interests in space.”

The escalation in space comes as tensions with Russia continue to rise.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper last week warned that Britain is “ready to act” after US President Donald Trump publicly urged Nato allies to shoot down intruding Russian aircraft.

In a speech to the United Nations in September, Ms Cooper condemned Moscow’s “provocative and reckless” violations of Nato airspace in recent weeks, including incidents over Estonia, Poland, and Romania.